HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Out-of-the-box captaincy: Gavaskar hails SKY's move

Out-of-the-box captaincy: Gavaskar hails SKY's move

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 20, 2025 17:31 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar backed skipper Suryakumar Yadav's decision to promote his teammates and not come out to bat himself in India's inconsequential group match against Oman.

With India having already sealed a Super Four berth after wins over UAE and Pakistan, Suryakumar reshuffled the batting order to give the lower-order more game time, even pushing himself down to No. 11.

 

India posted 188 for eight and went on to beat Oman by 12 runs.

"If he had batted for even one over, he could have hit a few fours and sixes and that would have been good for him. But the way he batted against Pakistan, may be does not need batting practice," Gavaskar said in a conversation with former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sony Sports.

"He may have thought that Kuldeep Yadav's batting could come in handy if India lose quick wickets in one of the matches. Perhaps that's why he may have sent Kuldeep in to bat."

Gavaskar praised Suryakumar for his out-of-the-box thinking.

"He is a very unorthodox thinker. We saw in Sri Lanka that he himself bowled and also gave Rinku Singh the ball. He turned the game, which seemed to have slipped away, on its head and won India the match."

"He is an innovative thinker. May be that's why he did not bat and sent in Kuldeep and Arshdeep Singh," the 76-year-old added.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

What Gift Did Oman Team Give SKY?
What Gift Did Oman Team Give SKY?
India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field
India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field
Wasim Akram Tells Shaheen Afridi How to Beat Shubman Gill
Wasim Akram Tells Shaheen Afridi How to Beat Shubman Gill
Super 4 showdown: India looks to dominate Pakistan again
Super 4 showdown: India looks to dominate Pakistan again
Amir's Kohli Praise Sparks Fire Before India-Pak Clash
Amir's Kohli Praise Sparks Fire Before India-Pak Clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India-Pakistan: Wars On And Off The Field

webstory image 2

Top Indian Cities With Millionaires

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Male Singers

VIDEOS

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for Paps in Stunning Look!1:20

Giorgia Andriani Turns Up the Heat, Strikes Poses for...

Terror in Bahraich: Wild Animal Abducts 3-Year-Old Child!5:45

Terror in Bahraich: Wild Animal Abducts 3-Year-Old Child!

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside Patna Junction1:19

WATCH: Car Dips into Pothole After Waterlogging Outside...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV