Out-of-favour Ishant makes comeback for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Out-of-favour Ishant makes comeback for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 06, 2022 00:01 IST
Ishant Sharma gets a chance to knock at the doors of national selectors

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma gets a chance to knock at the doors of national selectors. Photograph: Files

Veteran speedster Ishant Sharma will be making one final attempt to resurrect his international career with a domestic comeback for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting October 11.

 

The 16-strong Delhi squad, led by Kolkata Knight Riders star Nitish Rana, also has a number of current IPL players in its ranks.

The squad will have Hrithik Shokeen (Mumbai Indians), Navdeep Saini (Rajasthan Royals), Anuj Rawat (RCB), Simarjeet Singh (CSK), Ayush Badoni and Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants) and Lalit Yadav (Delhi Capitals).

It also has hard-hitting Hiten Dalal and promising youngster Dev Lakra in the line-up along with Himmat Singh, who is the vice-captain.

"The president and secretary has full faith in our senior players and Nitish is one of them. We are confident that the team will do well under his leadership," joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI.

The Squad: Nitish Rana (captain), Himmat Singh (vc), Hiten Dalal, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Dev Lakra, Pradeep Sangwan, Pranshu Vijayaran.

Source: PTI
