Our Soldier: Shastri Hails Pujara's Role In BGT Wins

Shastri said Pujara’s ability to stay at the crease was vital to India’s success.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara smashed three centuries and four half-centuries in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Down Under. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pujara scored heavily in 2018-19 and played key role in 2020-21.

India became first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

Famous Gabba win sealed second straight 2-1 series victory.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Cheteshwar Pujara for his key role in India’s historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins in Australia, saying the achievement was "as good as winning the World Cup."

In the 2018–19 series, Pujara was the backbone of India’s batting, scoring 521 runs in four Tests at an average of 74.42. His tally included three centuries and a half-century.

He again played an important role in the 2020–21 series, scoring 271 runs in four matches, including three fifties, often under pressure in difficult conditions.

Shastri said the wins were special as no Asian team had beaten Australia in a Test series on their home soil before. He also noted Australia’s strong record in red-ball cricket, including their dominance in the The Ashes.

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'He was our soldier'

Describing Pujara’s role, Shastri said he was like a "soldier" who took blows and kept batting, both in Australia and on other tough tours like England. He said Pujara’s ability to stay at the crease was vital to India’s success.

"It was as good as winning the World Cup. No Asian team had ever beaten Australia in Australia in a Test series. Everyone saw what they did to England in the Ashes a few months earlier. So, it's the toughest tour," JioStar expert Shastri said.

"And Pujara, he was our soldier, taking blows and still fighting it out on both tours and even in England. So, his presence was crucial; we wouldn't have done it without him," he added.

India won the 2018–19 series 2-1, becoming the first Asian side to achieve the feat in Australia. They repeated the result in 2020–21 despite injuries and missing key players, with the series highlighted by the famous win at the The Gabba, ending Australia’s long unbeaten run at the venue.

These back-to-back victories are widely seen as among the greatest achievements in Indian Test cricket history.