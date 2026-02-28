'Our finest hour': J&K celebrates Ranji Trophy triumph

Jammu and Kashmir erupts in celebration as its cricket team achieves a historic first-ever Ranji Trophy victory, uniting the region in pride and inspiring future generations.

IMAGE: J&K's cricketers who have brought immense pride and joy to people across the Union Territory. Photograph: Devjit Shakia/X

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday congratulated the Union territory's Ranji team for its maiden title triumph in Karnataka's Hubballi, saying the players have scripted a historic victory in golden letters and brought pride and honour to the region.

The Paras Dogra-led team scripted an extraordinary tale of resilience in Indian domestic cricket to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against eight-time champions Karnataka ended in a draw.

Celebrations erupted across the Union territory, with firecrackers, beats of dholaks and drums reverberating through streets and sweets being distributed in the twin capital cities and other areas from where team members hail.

"They've done it. Well done J&K," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on his personal handle on X immediately after the team's win. Abdullah had travelled to Hubballi to cheer for the team.

His party, the National Conference (NC), described the winter as historic glory.

"Historic glory for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team in the Ranji Trophy! You have made every Jammu & Kashmiri resident proud with your grit and brilliance," the party said on X.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the win as the "finest hour", saying the victory has filled the entire UT with pride and emotion.

"Emotions surging beyond words as I watch our Cricket team claiming the Ranji Trophy. To every fierce player who carved history through sheer grit: thank you from entire UT beaming with pride. You have immortalized history-embrace it with honor," the Lt Governor said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the players "both from Kashmir and Jammu" reflect the strength of unity, and the win sends a strong message against forces attempting to divide people along religious lines.

"Today is truly a very blessed day for our Jammu and Kashmir. In my opinion, it is a slap on the faces of those forces who try to divide Hindus and Muslims and create conflict between them," Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Katra township of Reasi district.

"They have shown that when we move forward together, when Hindus and Muslims stand united, we can achieve great things not only for Jammu and Kashmir but for the entire country," the PDP leader said.

All India Congress General Secretary and Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Ghulam Ahmad Mir also congratulated the team on behalf of the party. Thanking the players and the team management, he said the side has etched its success in golden letters. "They have made us proud and honoured us with their grand victory," Mir said.

J&K BJP chief and MP Sat Sharma, too, extended greetings and said, "They (the team) have not only made us proud with such a massive win but have also opened new pathways for cricket in the country."

The UT cabinet ministers also congratulated the team.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said the win would boost the morale of players in other sports as well. "It is a matter of great pride for J&K that its boys have won the Ranji Trophy final. Their achievement will inspire the next generation and give a fillip to sports promotion in the region," he said.

Cabinet minister Sakina Itoo emphasised that the victory "reflects the talent, resilience, and determination of our youth."

Itoo said the win stands as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride for Jammu & Kashmir, inspiring every young dreamer across our regions to believe in their potential.

"Wishing the team continued success in bringing more glory to J&K" she said.

Peoples' Conference led by Sajad Lone said it was a monumental moment in the sporting history of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This triumph is not just a victory on the field, but a testament to resilience, discipline and the indomitable spirit of our youth. You have made the entire region proud and inspired a generation to dream bigger," the party said.

Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid's Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) termed the victory a proud and defining moment for the youth of the region.

In a statement, a party spokesman said the remarkable triumph reflects the talent, determination and resilience of J&K's young cricketers who have brought immense pride and joy to people across the Union Territory.

"This historic achievement has shown that given opportunity and support, the youth of Jammu & Kashmir can excel at the highest level," he said.

The win also triggered celebrations at the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) headquarters and at the homes of players, where neighbours and relatives gathered to share the historic moment.

"This is a landmark achievement for J&K cricket. The players have shown discipline, belief and resilience throughout the season," a JKCA official said, adding, "It is the result of consistent hard work at the grassroots level."