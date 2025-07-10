HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Our attack is superior': Can England survive at Lord's?

'Our attack is superior': Can England survive at Lord's?

July 10, 2025 11:43 IST

Akash Deep

IMAGE: ‘India’s bowling attack is currently superior to England’s’. Photograph: ICC/X

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin praised the Indian team's performance in the second Test against England in Birmingham.

Azharuddin also highlighted the expected positive impact of Jasprit Bumrah’s return, stating that India’s bowling attack is currently superior to England’s.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said, “They played well in Birmingham. With that confidence, the team must be well settled… When Bumrah comes in, it will be great for the team… Our bowling attack is currently superior to England’s. I wish the team the very best and hope they come out as the winner.”

 

India and England are set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, starting July 10.

India head into the match with renewed confidence after a dominant 336-run triumph at Edgbaston, which helped them level the series 1-1.
The team delivered a phenomenal all-round performance without Bumrah, with skipper Shubman Gill producing masterful knocks of 269 and 161, Mohammed Siraj claiming a six-wicket haul, and Akash Deep registering a ten-wicket match haul at Birmingham.

Indian captain Shubman Gill currently leads the run-scoring charts in the series with 585 runs in two Tests (four innings), averaging 146.25 with a strike rate of over 73. He has scored three centuries, including a marathon 269 off 387 balls at Edgbaston.

Among bowlers, England seamer Josh Tongue leads the wicket-takers with 11 wickets in four innings at an average of 33.63.

England batter Joe Root needs 45 more runs to become the first player to score 3,000 Test runs against India. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill is just 18 runs away from surpassing Rahul Dravid’s tally of 602 runs in England in 2002 — the most by an Indian batter in a Test series in England.

At Lord's, India and England have met 19 times in Test cricket. England have won 12 of those encounters, while India have emerged victorious on just three occasions.

 

 

 

