Operation Sindoor: IPL teams travel plans to Dharamsala hit

IMAGE: The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium, in Dharamsala, which will host Thursday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, is also scheduled to host the May 11 game between Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

With the temporary closure of Dharamsala's airport following India's missile strikes on Pakistan's terror infrastructure, the travel plans of IPL teams scheduled to play in the hill town have gone for a toss.

The venue, which is due to host Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, has one more match left on schedule -- the May 11 game between Punjab and Mumbai Indians.

The picturesque city is the second home base of Punjab Kings, who don't face any immediate logistical hassles for now, as they will be in the city till the end of this week. But Delhi will need to figure out its logistics as the players have to be back at their home base for the game on Sunday.

The Mumbai team's travel plans to Dharamsala remain unclear at this point.

"Everything is fluid at the moment. Discussions are on with franchises and they are also internally discussing about what are the options of travelling from Dharamsala to Delhi in case the airport remains shut," a BCCI source said on condition of anonymity.

"One option (for Delhi Capitals) remains bus journey, but then it is not just about teams but also the broadcast crew and equipment. It's an evolving situation," he added.

India carried out precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were murdered.

At least 18 airports in the northern and western parts of the country have been temporarily shut owing to the military escalation. These include Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala and Jamnagar.

Chandigarh, which is the nearest alternate airport for Dharamsala, is among those shut down for operations right now.