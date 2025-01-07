HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Opening one of the toughest jobs in cricket'

Source: PTI
January 07, 2025 16:27 IST

Matt Renshaw

IMAGE: Australia's Matt Renshaw, 28, who has played 14 Tests, said opening the batting is a specialists' job and not everyone is cut out for the role. Photograph: BCCI

Australia Test batter Matt Renshaw said that he had no idea if he was in the race to replace retired opener David Warner in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series against India, which the hosts won 3-1.

Several names, including Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas and Renshaw, were discussed by Cricket Australia as potential options for opening the innings.

McSweeney and Konstas made it to the playing XI, with the former playing the first three Tests and the latter getting included in the last two.

Renshaw believes he figured way down in the Australian selection pecking order for the opener's slot.

"I probably wouldn't say that I got caught up in the opener race. I don't think I was in it at all," Renshaw told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

"I'm probably further away than a few of the boys (to be selected) but most of my Tests have been in Asia so I've got a fair bit

of experience there if called upon," added Renshaw, who would be fancying his chances as Australia select the squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Renshaw said he just wants to enjoy his cricket without bothering too much about selection issues.

"It's been me trying to play my cricket the way I want to and I've really enjoyed it. (I am) feeling really good about my cricket and how my batting is going and obviously there's aspirations there but I'm really enjoying my cricket right now."

Renshaw, 28, who has played 14 Tests, said opening the batting is a specialists' job and not everyone is cut out for the role.

 

"Opening is a specialist position, it's one of the toughest jobs in world sport," said Renshaw, who last played a Test in February 2023 during the tour of India.

"If Steve Smith goes up the top and doesn't have the experience he would like, you can tell it's pretty difficult. I feel like I could bat anywhere if that opportunity came but I'll keep opening for Queensland because it brings me the most satisfaction when you succeed."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
We have best minds in Indian cricket right now: Yuvi
Gavaskar expects selectors to take bold decisions
WI great Lloyd critical of division in Test cricket
