Only second player! Paras Dogra reaches Ranji milestone

Veteran Indian batter Paras Dogra has etched his name in history by becoming only the second player to participate in 150 Ranji Trophy matches, a testament to his enduring career in domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Paras Dogra made his 150th Ranji Trophy appearance for Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Photograph: Paras Dogra/Instagram

Key Points Paras Dogra became only the second player to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches on Monday.

He joins former India batter Wasim Jaffer in this elite domestic cricket list.

Dogra has been a prolific run-scorer since the mid-2000s, with a standout season in 2012-13.

He registered his sixth and seventh double-centuries in successive innings in 2015-16.

Dogra also played in the Indian Premier League for teams like Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Lions.

Veteran batter and Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra has achieved a major milestone in domestic cricket, becoming only the second player to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches, joining former India batter Wasim Jaffer in the elite list.

Dogra achieved this feat during his side's Ranji Trophy clash against Baroda on Monday in Vadodara at the Reliance Stadium.

A Domestic Cricket Stalwart

Dogra has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in Indian domestic cricket since the mid-2000s, building his reputation largely in the Ranji Trophy’s lower-tier teams away from the spotlight.

His standout season came in 2012-13, when he scored five centuries in eight matches for Himachal Pradesh, including three hundreds in successive innings.

His prolific run in the domestic circuit earned him a place in the India A squad for a series of unofficial Tests against the touring West Indies A side in 2013. However, Dogra featured in just one match and had only one opportunity to bat, scoring seven runs before being bowled by Nikita Miller.

Consistent Performer Across Formats

Dogra continued to deliver consistently in the following seasons. In 2015-16, he registered the sixth and seventh double-centuries of his career in successive innings against Tripura and Services.

He finished the season with 703 runs at an impressive average of 78.11, further cementing his reputation as a dependable performer in domestic red-ball cricket.

Dogra also had opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL), featuring regularly for Rajasthan Royals during the 2010 season, when he played nine matches and recorded a highest score of 41.

His appearances became more limited in subsequent years, with three matches for Kings XI Punjab in 2012 and one for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013. Gujarat Lions later acquired him at his base price of Rs 10 lakh at the IPL 2016 auction.