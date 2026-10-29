Only 1 Pakistani In Waqar's India-Pakistan XI

Waqar Younis picked Sachin Tendulkar over Inzamam-ul Haq, Virat Kohli over Babar Azam and Jasprit Bumrah over Shaheen Afridi.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has been praised by Waqar Younis for his impact in white-ball cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Waqar Younis states Jasprit Bumrah needs to play more Test cricket to be considered among the best, despite his white-ball prowess.

Waqar acknowledges Bumrah's impact in T20 and one-day cricket, especially in crunch scenarios.

Bumrah boasts an impressive Test record of 234 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 19.7, including an ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award.

Bumrah is the only bowler in Test history with 200+ wickets to maintain an average below 20.

In a combined India-Pakistan XI, Waqar Younis surprisingly picked only one Pakistani player, favouring Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and M S Dhoni.

Jasprit Bumrah may be one of the most feared bowlers in world cricket, but Pakistani pace great Waqar Younis believes Boom Boom still has a lot to prove in Test cricket before he can be considered the best.

While acknowledging Bumrah's impact in limited-overs cricket, Waqar argued that the Indian pace spearhead has not played enough red-ball cricket to be placed ahead of other leading fast bowlers, including Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Speaking on the Shubhankar Mishra Podcast, Waqar made a clear distinction between Bumrah's exploits in white-ball cricket and his credentials in Tests.

'There's no modern-day bowler of the same calibre as Bumrah with the white ball. Leave out Test cricket. He still has a lot to prove in Tests; he hasn't played as much. There are plenty of others, like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. You can't ignore some of the English bowlers either.'

Bumrah's White-Ball Dominance

'But when you talk about T20 and one-day cricket, I feel that in terms of impact, Bumrah always delivers in crunch scenarios. And that's what matters,; Waqar added.

Bumrah's Stellar Test Record

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah remains India's key weapon with the ball. Photograph: BCCI

Waqar' sassessment comes despite Bumrah's outstanding numbers in Test cricket. Boom Boom has claimed 234 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 19.7 and a strike rate of 42.8.

He is also the only bowler in Test history with 200 or more wickets to maintain an average below 20, underlining his effectiveness in the longest format.

Bumrah became the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 50 Test wickets in 2018, achieving the milestone in his 11th match. He went on to claim his 100th Test wicket in his 24th appearance.

In 2019, he became only the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. His performances in 2024 earned him the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award.

He followed that up with a sensational campaign in the 2024-2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, claiming 32 wickets in the five-match series, the most by any bowler in that edition.

Waqar's India-Heavy Combined XI

On the same podcast, Waqar was asked to pick a dream team featuring players from India and Pakistan. The former Pakistan captain, widely regarded as one of the finest fast bowlers of his generation, surprised many by selecting only one Pakistani player in the rapid-fire segment, with the rest of his choices going to Indian cricketers.

Waqar, who made his international debut in 1989, played 87 Tests and 262 ODIs for Pakistan, taking 373 and 416 wickets respectively. Having featured in several India-Pakistan encounters, he has experienced the intensity of the rivalry firsthand.

He picked Sachin Tendulkar over Inzamam-ul Haq, Virat Kohli over Babar Azam and Jasprit Bumrah over Shaheen Afridi. He also favoured Rahul Dravid over Younis Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni over Javed Miandad, Rohit Sharma over Fakhar Zaman, V V S Laxman over Misbah-ul Haq and Mohammed Shami over Mohammed Amir. However, he chose Saeed Anwar over Virender Sehwag.

Waqar was also asked to choose between 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Pakistan's 20-year-old Sameer Minhas. He declined to pick either player, explaining that he had not watched enough of them to make a fair assessment.