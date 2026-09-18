One or two bad series won't define us as batting department, says Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma reveals his approach to T20 batting after smashing a record-breaking 30-ball century, the fastest by a full member in T20Is, and leading India to a massive 127-run victory over Afghanistan.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his century against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored the fastest T20I century by a full member, reaching 100 off just 30 balls.

His explosive 108 off 34 balls helped India secure a 127-run victory against Afghanistan.

Sharma emphasised India's batting department's resilience and focus on dominance ahead of the T20 World Cup.

He attributed his success to process-oriented preparation and a fearless approach to batting.

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran acknowledged the team's need for more matches against top international sides to improve.

• SCORECARD

Abhishek Sharma said one or two "bad series" won't define India's batting department after his record-breaking 34-ball 108 set up a 127-run hammering of Afghanistan in the third and final T20I match in New Delhi on Thursday.

Abhishek bettered New Zealand batter Finn Allen's record of fastest century (33 balls) among all full members when he completed his triple-figure score here in the third T20I off only 30 balls.

The swashbuckling opener briefly touched upon India's shocking defeats to Ireland and England in away T20I series in June-July this year, where they lost 0-2 and 0-4 respectively.

Abhishek's Dominant Batting Philosophy

"We've been doing this last two years. One or two bad series won't define us as a batting department. We wanted to dominate throughout the whole year before the (T20) World Cup no matter who the opposition is," Abhishek, who hammered 11 sixes and nine fours, told the broadcaster after the match.

"I feel as a batter, sometimes you have up and downs. The most important thing is as a team we have to be together and support each other. That's how these innings happen."

Abhishek said focussing on his processes and wanting to be a batter who can hit in all directions were behind his success, as he amassed 229 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 269.41.

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Process-Oriented Approach To Success

"I feel it's all dependent on my process before every series. It's very particular for me, against who I play and their bowlers. How I'm going to utilise the Powerplay. Who's going to bowl the Powerplay, the seventh over, (or) the eighth over," he said.

"The way I play, it's very important for the captain and the coach to be on your side. You have to get surety. I feel this is because of them as well."

"I feel I don't want to restrict any area. It's just watch the ball and play according to it. It's very simple from day one. I just want to express myself. Just see the ball and hit the ball. You can't be sure you'll be doing well all the time but the culture we've developed in our team is to dominate and it's been going well so far," he added.

Captains' Post-Match Reflections

India skipper Shreyas Iyer said he wanted to bat first in this contest.

"Honestly speaking, I knew we were going to bat today. I had a brief conversation with Ibrahim and he wanted to bowl as well. I had this vision we were going to bat. Just to cream those runs, to get 220 on the board was unbelievable," Iyer said.

Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran, meanwhile, said his team would improve in time to come.

"Yes we will struggle little bit in one or two series but with time we will improve. If we don't have intent, it is really hard to beat international teams," he said.

"This is the first series for us in T20 after the World Cup. We need to play more games, more series especially against biggest teams. That's how we can improve. Yes, we play against Zimbabwe and Ireland. If we want to improve our level though, we need to play against the biggest teams," Zadran added.

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