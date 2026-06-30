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One-off Test: Zimbabwe crush Bangladesh in just 3 days!

June 30, 2026 19:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Zimbabwe's cricket team celebrated their biggest Test victory, defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs in a dominant three-day performance in Harare.

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IMAGE: The one-off Test match concluded in just three days in Harare. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Zimbabwe achieved their biggest Test victory, defeating Bangladesh by an innings and 85 runs.
  • Fast bowlers Blessing Muzarabani (4-65) and Richard Ngarava (3-32) were instrumental in Zimbabwe's win.
  • Bangladesh struggled in both innings, being dismissed for 140 and 185.
  • The teams are now set to compete in limited-overs series.

Zimbabwe won their one-off home Test against Bangladesh in three days as they skittled the tourists out on Tuesday to win by an innings and 85 runs for their biggest Test victory.

Lanky fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani took 4-65 and new captain Richard Ngarava 3-32 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 185 in their second innings, starting the day at 40-1 but quickly losing wickets at the Harare Sports Club.

 

None of their players managed a half-century, with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 34.

Bangladesh were put into bat and scored 140 in their first innings, to which Zimbabwe replied with 410.

The sides now compete in three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 clashes.

Source: REUTERS
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