One-off Test: Atal frustrates Bangladesh as Afghanistan survive final-day onslaught

Sediqullah Atal’s 111 and Qais Ahmad’s unbeaten 49 helped Afghanistan survive 142 overs to force a dramatic draw against Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal celebrates his century in the one-off Test against Bangladesh, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Key Points Sediqullah Atal struck 111 off 332 balls, becoming the first Afghanistan batter to score a fourth-innings Test century and anchoring a determined fightback.

Afghanistan finished at 346/8 in their second innings, with Rahmat Shah scoring 51 and Qais Ahmad remaining unbeaten on 49.

Bangladesh bowled 142 overs in the innings but failed to take the final two wickets, missing several opportunities to secure victory.

Bangladesh had earlier posted 346 and declared their second innings at 372/7.

Sediqullah Atal's marathon century scripted a dramatic escape for Afghanistan, who held Bangladesh to a tense draw in the one-off Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday after surviving 142 overs of relentless bowling on the final day.

Atal batted for more than eight hours to score 111 off 332 balls, while Qais Ahmad remained unbeaten on 49 as Afghanistan finished their second innings at 346/8 after being set a challenging target. Rahmat Shah also played a key role with a patient 51.

Bangladesh had victory within reach in the final session but failed to claim the last two wickets. With the light fading and the pressure mounting, Qais smashed the final delivery of the match for six to seal the draw.

Afghanistan suffered an early setback when captain Hashmatullah Shahidi was struck on the knee by a throw from Hasan Mahmud and had to retire hurt. Atal, however, stood firm, combining solid defence with calculated aggression to frustrate the hosts.

He brought up his half-century against Ebadot Hossain before taking on spinner Taijul Islam, hitting two sixes. He survived a scare when a defensive stroke nearly resulted in him playing the ball onto his stumps.

Bangladesh broke through shortly before lunch when Ebadot dismissed Ikram Alikhil, with wicketkeeper Litton Das taking a diving catch down the leg side.

Litton had already enjoyed an outstanding match with the bat, scoring a century and a half-century.

Maiden Fourth-Innings Ton by an Afghan Batter

Atal resumed after the interval and reached his maiden Test century off 277 balls with a pull shot. It was the first fourth-innings Test century by an Afghanistan batter.

Ismat Alam was dismissed soon afterwards by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Shahidi returned to the crease and counterattacked with a six and a four off Taijul before falling for 36 while attempting another big shot before tea.

Taijul eventually ended Atal’s marathon resistance, raising Bangladesh’s hopes of victory. But Afghanistan’s lower order refused to surrender.

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Bangladesh Miss Crucial Chances

Yamin Ahmadzai survived when an inside edge rolled onto the stumps without dislodging the bails. Qais then escaped a run-out after a mix-up with Ahmadzai, as Bangladesh failed to hit the stumps despite having a chance.

The pair added 18.2 overs of resistance before Mehidy dismissed Ahmadzai for 19 off 85 balls.

Qais, despite appearing to struggle physically, continued alongside Zia-ur-Rehman to see out the remaining overs and deliver the final flourish with his match-ending six.

Litton, Rahmat Shine in Hard-Fought Test

Earlier, Bangladesh scored 346 in their first innings, with Tanzid Hasan making 83, Shadman Islam 67 and Litton 53.

Afghanistan replied with 240, led by Rahmat’s 105 and Karim Janat’s 62, while Hasan Mahmud claimed five wickets for 55 runs.

Bangladesh strengthened their position by declaring their second innings at 372/7.

Litton scored 102, Najmul Hossain Shanto made 82 and Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 81, setting up a challenging fourth-innings task that Afghanistan ultimately survived.