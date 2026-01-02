HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'One last big knock at SCG': Cummins to Khawaja

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 02, 2026 13:59 IST

Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Pat Cummins took to Instagram to congratulate Usman Khawaja on his stellar career. Photograph: Usman Khawaja/Instagram

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins congratulated veteran opener Usman Khawaja on his "incredible career" after the 39-year-old confirmed his retirement from international cricket following the conclusion of the fifth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4.

 

During a 50-minute press conference on Friday, Khawaja announced that the ongoing Ashes series would be his last in international cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo. The left-handed batter will walk into his farewell Test having played 87 matches, scoring 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39, including 16 centuries and 28 half-centuries across 157 innings.

Cummins took to Instagram to congratulate Khawaja on his stellar career, while also urging the veteran to produce one final big knock at his home ground.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also wished good luck to Khawaja for playing his last Test in Sydney.

"What a journey, @Uz_Khawaja. Good luck for the last Test in Sydney and everything that comes next," Dhawan wrote on X.

Speaking to the media at the SCG, Khawaja said the decision had been on his mind for some time and that discussions with his wife, Rachel, played a significant role in finalising it.

"I've been thinking about it, not wholly, but for a while," Khawaja said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "Moving into this series, I kind of had an inkling in my head that this would be the last series.”

Following his international retirement, Khawaja confirmed that he will continue playing domestic cricket. He is set to feature for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and hopes to represent Queensland in the Sheffield Shield.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
