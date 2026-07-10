'One humiliation too many': Shashi Tharoor tears into India's latest defeat

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed his profound disappointment and frustration after India suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat to England in the fourth T20I in Bristol, securing an unassailable 3-0 lead for the hosts in the five-match series.

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook and Phil Salt celebrate after England win the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points India suffered a significant nine-wicket defeat against England in the fourth T20I.

England secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced extreme frustration over India's performance.

Tharoor described the loss as 'one humiliation too many' on social media.

Harry Brook and Phil Salt's unbeaten half-centuries led England to victory.

India's disappointing run in the T20I series against England drew a sharp reaction from Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who voiced his frustration after the visitors suffered another heavy defeat in Bristol.

After England cruised to a commanding nine-wicket victory in the fourth T20I on Thursday to secure an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, Tharoor took to X to express his disbelief.

Tharoor's Strong Reaction To Series Defeat

"I'm truly speechless. Dumbfounded. Gobsmacked. This is one humiliation too many. There is literally nothing to be said."

His reaction came after England made light work of India's target of 159, with Harry Brook and Phil Salt striking unbeaten half-centuries to complete the chase in just 13.5 overs. The dominant win sealed the series for the hosts and piled further pressure on India after another one-sided performance.