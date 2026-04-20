One for the future: Shreyas Iyer lauds Sooryavanshi

Shreyas Iyer pointed to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s smooth bat flow, rhythm and movement at the crease as signs of a strong foundation for long-term success.

IMAGE: So far in IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has tallied 246 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 236.53. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Shreyas Iyer praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s technique, temperament and potential after his strong IPL performances.

The 15-year-old has scored 246 runs in six matches at an impressive strike rate above 236 this season.

Iyer emphasised backing young players like Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya to play freely and build confidence.

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has praised Rajasthan Royals’ teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a rare talent and one to watch for the future after his impressive run in IPL 2026.

Speaking after Punjab's 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, Shreyas said the 15-year-old's technique and composure stand out despite his young age.

He pointed to Sooryavanshi’s smooth bat flow, rhythm and movement at the crease as signs of a strong foundation for long-term success.

"He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would be pretty much less for him. The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery, I think he is one for the future," Shreyas said.

Sooryavanshi has been one of the breakout performers this season, scoring 246 runs in six matches at a striking rate of over 236, underlining his aggressive approach at the top of the order.

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PBKS captain stresses freedom and confidence for young players

Shreyas also spoke about Punjab’s team environment, stressing the importance of giving young players the freedom to express themselves. He said the dressing room culture encourages bonding and confidence, especially among emerging players.

"We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days. We come together and build that bond. Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don't try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else."

The skipper added that his message to youngsters like Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya is simple -- play your natural game and avoid copying others. According to him, backing players as match-winners helps build belief and allows them to perform without pressure.

"When you are playing at this level, and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don't have to resemble or copy anyone. When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us, and hopefully, they continue to do so."

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