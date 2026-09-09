Robinson achieves best bowling average since WWI, reaches 100 Test wickets

Ollie Robinson reached 100 Test wickets in just 24 matches and now boasts the best bowling average among 100-wicket bowlers since World War I.

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Saim Ayub, his 100th Test wicket, on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Ollie Robinson now holds the best bowling average (19.10) for any bowler with 100-plus Test wickets since the First World War.

He reached the milestone of 100 Test wickets in just 24 matches, making him the joint-fifth fastest English bowler to do so since World War II.

Robinson achieved this feat during England's third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, where he took 3 for 15.

Pakistan were bowled out for 133 in their first innings, with Josh Tongue taking 4 wickets and Jofra Archer also securing 3 scalps.

England pacer Ollie Robinson has made his mark in Test cricket. He now boasts the best bowling average with 100-plus wickets since the First World War, with an impressive mark of 19.10. He has also reached the 100-wicket milestone in just 24 Tests, making him the joint-fifth fastest English bowler to achieve the feat since World War II, joining legends Ian Botham, Derek Underwood, Steve Harmison, Graeme Swann and Tony Lock.

Robinson's Historic Achievement

Robinson achieved the feat during England’s third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. The pacer now has 102 wickets at an exceptional average of 19.10 in 24 Tests, including 5 five-wicket hauls.

Pakistan's Struggles Against England's Pace Attack

After Babar Azam lost the toss, England captain Joe Root had no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan endured a disastrous start, with their early struggles coming against the backdrop of off-field turmoil that had prompted sweeping changes to the side, including the introduction of three debutants. England’s pace attack maintained complete control over a struggling Pakistan side who were all out for 133. Robinson finished with figured of 3 for 15 in his 11 overs. Jofra Archer also finished with three scalps (3 for 25). But fellow paceman Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4 for 42 in 10 overs. Saud Shakeel put on a lone battle for Pakistan with a fighting 43 off 47 balls, including 7 boundaries.