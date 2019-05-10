IOldies versus youth: CSK vs Delhi Capitals tonight

May 10, 2019 13:28 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Qualifier 2 in IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain M S Dhoni with Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

14:6 Chennai Super Kings's win-loss record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

They have a 10:2 record in the last 12 meetings.

34.85 years -- the average age of the Chennai Super Kings team that played Qualifier 1 against the Mumbai Indians, making it the oldest team to take the field in an IPL game.

In comparison, the average age of the Delhi Capitals side that played Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator game was only 26.84 years.

1 Number of opening pairs used by Delhi Capitals this IPL season.

They are the only side to use only one pair right through the season.

106 Number of wickets taken by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 -- the most by any team this edition.

They have also lost the most wickets -- 98.

24 Number of Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping dismissals in IPL 2019 -- the most for any wicket-keeper in an IPL season.

No other 'keeper has managed even 20 dismissals in a single IPL season.

4 Number of wickets taken by Deepak Chahar in the first over of the innings -- the most by any bowler in this edition.

21 Number of wickets taken by Imran Tahir in the middle nine overs (7 to 15) in IPL 2019 -- the most by any bowler. No one else has taken more than 11 wickets in this stage.

161 Runs scored by M S Dhoni in the last two overs (19th and 20th) in IPL 2019 -- the most by any batsman at this stage.

Dhoni has scored these runs off just 64 balls (SR 251.56) with 14 sixes and 8 fours while getting out once.

In the first 18 overs, Dhoni has scored 244 runs off 228 balls (Strike Rate: 107.01) with 9 sixes and 13 fours.

168.54 Rishabh Pant's career batting strike-rate in the IPL, the highest for any wicket-keeper.