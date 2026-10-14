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Odisha collapse as Gujarat begin Ranji Trophy with a big win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi October 14, 2026 15:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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How left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai's exceptional five-wicket haul propelled Gujarat to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Odisha, securing a bonus point in their Ranji Trophy Group C opener.

Siddharth Desai

IMAGE: Gujarat began their Ranji Trophy campaign with a dominant win over Odisha. Photograph: Gujarat Cricket Association/X

Key Points

  • Siddharth Desai claimed 5 for 36, leading Gujarat to a 10-wicket victory over Odisha on Wednesday.
  • Odisha was bundled out for 161 in their second innings, setting Gujarat a target of 47.
  • Gujarat chased the target without losing a wicket in just 9.3 overs.
  • Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla also contributed with six wickets in the match for Gujarat.
  • Gujarat earned a bonus point, making a strong start to their Ranji Trophy campaign.

Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai spun a web around Odisha batters to power Gujarat to a commanding 10-wicket win in a Ranji Trophy Group C match, earning a bonus point and making a resounding start to their campaign in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Gujarat's Dominant Performance

Resuming the day at 119 for 4, Odisha cut a sorry figure against Desai's guile, with the spinner claiming 5 for 36 as they were bundled out for 161 in 46.1 overs. Gujarat were set a paltry target of 47, which they chased down with consummate ease.

 

Starting the new season under coach Monty Desai, Gujarat reached the target without losing a wicket in just 9.3 overs.

For Odisha, Sandeep Pattnaik top-scored with 65, while Ninad Rathva made 53.

Odisha lost seven wickets for next to nothing in the second innings, with Desai triggering the collapse to claim his 16th first-class five-wicket haul.

Left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla also contributed to Gujarat's victory, taking six wickets in the match, including 3 for 33 in the second innings.

Brief Scores: Odisha 324 and 161 all out in 46.1 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 65, Ninad Rathva 53; Siddharth Desai 5/36, Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/33) lost to Gujarat 439 and 47 for no loss in 9.3 overs (Arya Desai 37 not out) by 10 wickets. Gujarat 7 points, Odisha 0.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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