ODI World Cup: Tilak Varma could be India's answer to middle-order concerns

Tilak Varma is emerging as India’s potential middle-order backup, offering left-handed batting variety and developing off-spin as selectors seek younger, flexible options ahead of the ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma has featured in five ODIs for India, in which he has tallied 68 runs at an average of 22.7. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Tilak Varma has been considered as a potential middle-order backup in India's ODI plans, particularly as cover for Shreyas Iyer.

His left-handed batting provides variety in a largely right-handed top six.

India want him to develop his off-spin, with bowling depth among the top-order batters a growing concern.

The selectors are increasingly wary of playing batters out of position, which could strengthen Tilak’s case over specialist openers being pushed down the order.

Tilak Varma is emerging as one of the names India could consider while building depth around the middle order ahead of next year’s ODI World Cup.

The 23-year-old left-hander offers an immediate point of difference in a batting unit dominated by right-handers. His ability to bat in the top six, combined with the scope in his off-spin, makes him an attractive option as India assess alternatives to Shreyas Iyer, according to a report in Times of India.

With the team management looking for a player who can cover more than one role, Tilak has also been encouraged to put greater emphasis on his bowling, the report said.

India's think tank has been concerned about the shortage of bowling options among the top-order batters, a weakness that has placed additional responsibility on the specialist bowlers and the lower order.

Focus on Greater Depth

The search for flexibility has assumed greater importance with the fitness records of several key players creating uncertainty around the long-term ODI combination, the report said, quoting a BCCI source.

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy remain players whose availability can be affected by injuries, while Iyer’s recent fitness issues have added another layer of concern. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be well into their thirties by the time of the World Cup, KL Rahul will also be past 35, and Jadeja’s place in the side is not viewed as certain.

The management is therefore keen to have younger alternatives ready rather than scrambling for replacements once the tournament approaches. Fielding and overall fitness are also factors in the push to develop a deeper pool of players.

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Sundar and Axar's Spots in Question

Over the past year, India have frequently had to use Washington Sundar or Axar Patel at No. 5 or 6 to maintain the balance of the XI.

According to the report, the selectors are increasingly reluctant to solve vacancies simply by moving batters away from their established roles. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s experience illustrates the thinking: he was used at No. 4 against South Africa in Raipur last year and responded with a century, but has not returned to the ODI side since.

Tilak Could Offer a Cleaner Fit

That philosophy could work in Tilak’s favour. Rather than forcing an established opener into the middle order, India can develop a player whose skill set gives them flexibility without substantially altering the batting structure.

Devdutt Padikkal, who has made his white-ball reputation primarily as an opener, is unlikely to be hurried into an ODI role that does not suit his natural position.

Tilak, meanwhile, is being viewed as a potential option who can combine middle-order batting with useful off-spin.

His progress with the ball could ultimately determine how seriously he is considered as a genuine all-round option rather than simply another batting reserve.

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Windies Series Unlikely to Reveal WC Blueprint

The ODI series against the West Indies, beginning September 27, is unlikely to provide a clear picture of India’s World Cup plans. Several first-choice players will be unavailable, while the full-strength T20 squad is due to travel to Japan for the Asian Games.

The more significant phase of World Cup planning is expected to begin when India tour New Zealand in October, the report added.

The selection committee is due to meet by September 3 to pick the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning in Delhi on September 13.