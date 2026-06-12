ODI World Cup 2027 likely to be played from October 4 to November 21

The 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is provisionally scheduled from October 4 to November 21 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, marking the tournament's return to Africa in a 14-team format.

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points The 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is provisionally scheduled from October 4 to November 21 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

South Africa is expected to host more than 40 matches, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will stage the remaining fixtures.

The tournament will return to a 14-team format and will be the first men's ICC event in Africa since the 2003 World Cup.

The 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup is provisionally scheduled to be held from October 4 to November 21 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The dates were agreed during the ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad in May and are expected to be formally approved at the ICC Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh next month.

South Africa to Host Majority of Matches

South Africa is expected to stage most of the tournament, with at least 41 of the 54 matches likely to be played across eight venues. Zimbabwe could host between eight and 10 matches at venues including Harare Sports Club, Queens in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls. Namibia is set to host three matches.

A new venue, the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Zimbabwe, is expected to host domestic matches later this year before its official inauguration in May 2027.

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Tournament Returns to 14-Team Format

The 2027 edition will be the first men's ICC tournament held in Africa since the 2003 ODI World Cup. It will also mark a return to a 14-team format after the previous two editions featured only 10 teams.

The teams will be divided into two groups of seven, with the top three from each group advancing to the Super Six stage. South Africa and Zimbabwe qualify automatically as Full Members, while Namibia will need to earn its place through the qualification process.

The tournament will be the first ICC event under the 2027-2031 Future Tours Programme (FTP). Discussions on the future structure of international cricket, including possible expansion of the World Test Championship and the inclusion of all 12 Full Members, are expected to continue at ICC meetings later this year.