Minhas delivers all-round masterclass to power Pakistan to dominant ODI win over England

Arafat Minhas delivered a match-winning all-round performance with a brisk 59 and six wickets as Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the Tri-Series clash.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Arafat Minhas celebrates with captain Shaheen Afridi after dismissing England's Jamie Overton in the ODI tri-series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Arafat Minhas scored 59 and claimed six for 40 as Pakistan defeated England by 87 runs in the ODI Tri-Series match at Rawalpindi.

Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 off 74 balls, while Faheem Ashraf smashed 39 off 26 deliveries to help Pakistan post 302 for nine.

Tom Banton made 57 and Ben Duckett scored 45, but England lost momentum after their dismissals and were bowled out for 215 in 38.4 overs.

Minhas earned Player of the Match honours for his outstanding all-round display, helping Pakistan secure a convincing win.

• SCORECARD

Arafat Minhas produced a superb all-round performance to power Pakistan to an 87-run victory over England in the second match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Minhas scored 59 runs before claiming six wickets for 40 runs as Pakistan, after posting 302 for nine, bowled England out for 215 in 38.4 overs.

Pakistan suffered an early blow when Fakhar Zaman fell for a first-ball duck.

IMAGE: Babar Azam is bowled by Will Jacks. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Saim Ayub made eight and Babar Azam scored 34, while Saad Baig contributed 35.

The hosts were struggling at 133 for five before Hasan Nawaz and Minhas revived the innings.

Nawaz struck 79 off 74 balls, including five fours and four sixes, while Minhas made 59 off 58 deliveries with nine boundaries.

Ashraf's Late Burst Lifts Pakistan Past 300

IMAGE: Hasan Nawaz tops-scored for Pakistan with a 74-ball 79. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Their contributions steadied Pakistan before Faheem Ashraf added a brisk 39 off 26 balls to push the total beyond 300.

England began their chase positively, with Tom Banton scoring 57 off 53 balls and Ben Duckett making 45 off 46.

However, Duckett's dismissal triggered a collapse, and Banton soon followed him back to the pavilion.

Harry Brook managed only five runs, leaving England under pressure. Joe Root tried to steady the innings, but Pakistan's bowlers continued to strike.

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Minhas Dismantles England with Six-Wicket Haul

IMAGE: Naseem Shah celebrates the wicket of Joe Root. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Minhas then took charge, ripping through England's middle and lower order to finish with six wickets for 40 runs.

England were dismissed for 215, handing Pakistan a convincing victory.

Minhas was named Player of the Match for his decisive contribution with both bat and ball.