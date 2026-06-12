Rashid, Nabi, Ghazanfar hold key to Afghan challenge in ODI series opener vs India

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is banking on spinners Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, and Mohammad Nabi to exploit Indian conditions and help secure the team's first-ever ODI victory over India.

IMAGE: Afghanistan players attend a training session on the eve of the first ODI against India at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Key Points Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is backing spinners Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi to exploit familiar conditions against India.

The ODI series serves as the opening phase of Afghanistan's build-up to the 2027 World Cup, with India providing a high-quality benchmark.

Afghanistan draw confidence from a positive run in ODI cricket and are aiming to secure their first-ever win over India.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi is banking on the Rashid Khan-led spin trio to script their first ever win over India across formats as they face the hosts in the three-match ODI series beginning in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Like India, Afghanistan's preparations for the 2027 World Cup start with the three ODIs against the Shubman Gill-led side.

Spin Trio Key to Afghanistan's Ambitions

Speaking to media ahead of the series opener, Shahidi said his team is looking forward to play India in a bilateral series for the first time and he is relying on Rashid, AM Ghazanfar and veteran Mohammad Nabi to challenge the mighty hosts.

"We have experience of playing in this ground. We played last in 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh. I still remember that. I think in Indian conditions, when it's hot, most probably it's spin wickets. So, I think, I feel that our advantage will be spinners."

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World Cup Journey Begins Against Formidable Hosts

"Of course, everyone knows that India is tough opposition in ODI format. They were in the finals last time in the World Cup. We are starting from here our World Cup journey. But no one shows yet which team is going to be qualified for the World Cup. But still we have 7th ranking in our ICC ODI rankings," said Shahidi looking ahead of the ODI showpiece in South Africa in October-November 2027.

Afghanistan, who were outplayed in the one-off Test, have gained confidence from their last five ODI series going into the India contest.

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