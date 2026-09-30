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ODI rankings: Kohli's 55th hundred takes him to No. 2; Gill still leads

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 30, 2026 17:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 139 against West Indies, his 55th ODI century, lifted him to second in the latest ICC rankings, behind India teammate Shubman Gill.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls in the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 139 against the West Indies in the first ODI has lifted him to second place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings.

Kohli’s 55th ODI century and 86th international hundred earned him 796 rating points, moving him up one spot.

He now trails only India teammate Shubman Gill, who strengthened his hold on top spot with a century in the same match and has 816 points.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell is third with 794 points, preventing an all-Indian top three. Former India captain Rohit Sharma remains fourth with 719 points.

Mendis Makes Career-Best Jump

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis moved three places to a career-best seventh with 674 points after his 121 against England in Leeds.

England batter Harry Brook also climbed one spot to 11th with 650 points following his half-century at The Oval. He is just three points behind Ireland’s Harry Tector, who has 653.

 

Bavuma, Breetzke and Miller Rise

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma jumped 10 places to 32nd with 556 points after his century against Australia.

Matthew Breetzke continued his rise, climbing 19 places to 21st with 607 points, while David Miller returned to the rankings at 41st after scoring 142 off 93 balls in the second ODI against Australia.

REDIFF CRICKET

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