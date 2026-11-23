Shubman Gill explains why Mohammed Siraj was dropped for the first New Zealand Test, saying the difficult selection call was based on current form and backing the pacer to make a strong comeback.

IMAGE: Amid the political row over Mohammed Siraj's omission, India captain Shubman Gill says the decision was based purely on current form and reveals he personally spoke to the pacer before the Test. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shubman Gill stated that Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the first Test against New Zealand was a difficult decision based purely on current form.

Gill personally spoke to Siraj before the match to explain the team's selection call, which Siraj reportedly understood.

The captain expressed confidence that Siraj, a close friend, would make a strong comeback after this phase.

The decision comes amidst a political controversy regarding Siraj's omission, with some alleging religious discrimination, which Gill refuted.

India drew the first Test against New Zealand and will now play the second and final Test in Christchurch.

India Test captain Shubman Gill on Monday explained the decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand, saying the selection call was based on current form and describing the decision as a difficult one given his close relationship with the fast bowler.

Speaking at the press conference after India's drawn first Test at the Basin Reserve, Gill said he personally spoke to Siraj before the match to explain the team's decision and added that he expected the pacer to make a strong comeback.

Explaining the Selection Call

"Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here," Gill said during the press conference.

The India skipper said he had personally spoken to Siraj before the match to inform him about the decision to bench him, although he was unsure whether his friend agreed with the call.

"I had this conversation. I told him before the match that he's going to miss this match. I don't know if he agreed or not, but he understood what was the logic behind it. He understood why we picked someone else ahead of him.

"I think in every player's career or life, there's a phase where you're not going to be at the peak of your career. And I think he understands that.

"As long as the player is willing to work hard and come back, that is always a positive sign for us. And he's one of those characters who always wants to come back and do well for the team," he added.

Siraj Unlikely For 2nd Test

Gill also indicated that India were unlikely to make too many changes to their combination, although the final decision would depend on the nature of the pitch for the second Test in Christchurch.

"Honestly, not really. Maybe we'll see how the wicket is, but I think most of the team is going to be the same. Everyone, I thought, did decently well."

Asked whether the accuracy of Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja could have made a difference, Gill replied: "I don't think so."

Controversy and Clarification

Gill's clarification comes amid a political controversy surrounding Siraj's exclusion, with Congress MP Imran Masood alleging that the fast bowler was overlooked despite his previous performances because of his name. The allegations triggered contrasting reactions from political leaders, with some supporting Masood's claims while others rejected suggestions of religious discrimination in the team's selection process.

Gill, however, maintained that the decision was purely based on cricketing considerations and current form, while expressing confidence in Siraj's ability to return stronger.

Team Composition and Series Outlook

India went into the opening Test against New Zealand without Siraj in the playing XI, opting for a pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna. The visitors eventually played out a draw against New Zealand after failing to take the remaining five wickets on the final day at the Basin Reserve on Monday.

The two teams will now travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test, beginning at Hagley Oval on November 27. India will look to win the match and secure the series after the opening encounter ended in a draw. The visitors had earlier won the five-match T20I series 3-2 and the ODI series 3-1 during their ongoing tour of New Zealand.