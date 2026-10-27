NZ vs India, 3rd T20I: Mitchell half-ton propels Kiwis to 198 for 3

Daryl Mitchell's explosive 52-ball-89 innings was the cornerstone of New Zealand's competitive total of 198 for 3 against India in the third T20 International in Wellington, setting a challenging target for the visitors.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points Daryl Mitchell scored a scintillating 89 runs off 52 balls, leading New Zealand to a total of 198 for 3.

Finn Allen contributed a quickfire 40 off 25 balls, forming an 86-run partnership with Mitchell.

Indian bowlers, despite not taking many wickets, restricted New Zealand to 52 runs in the last five overs.

Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Axar Patel each took one wicket for India.

Bevon Jacobs added a valuable unbeaten 39 runs off 23 balls in a late partnership with Mitchell.

Daryl Mitchell roared back to form with a scintillating 52-ball-89 as New Zealand posted a competitive 198 for 3 against India amid cold and windy conditions in the third T20 International in Wellington on Tuesday.

The Indian bowlers didn't have too many wickets to show for their effort, but they were once again impressive in the last five overs giving away only 52 runs.

Early Breakthrough and Counter-Attack

IMAGE: Naman Dhir takes the catch to dismiss Finn Allen off the bowling of Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Shreyas Iyer won his third toss and once again asked the Black Caps to bat first. Pacer Arshdeep Singh (1/33 in four overs) quickly removed Tim Seifert, who was guilty of playing an indiscreet shot, as India got off to a perfect start.

However, Finn Allen (40 off 25 balls) and Mitchell added 86 for a counter-attacking second-wicket stand.

Allen started with a couple of sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/40 in four overs), who continued to search for the perfect length that has eluded him in all the games so far.

The only over in which he looked good was his last and 18th of the New Zealand innings. He was able to consistently pitch the block-hole deliveries in that over, something that would give him confidence for the remaining games of the five-match series.

Mitchell and Jacobs' Late Surge

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Tim Seifert. Photograph: BCCI

Allen first smashed Bhuvneshwar over long-on and then pulled him over deep mid-wicket even as Mitchell found his rhythm with the willow. While Allen wasn't exactly scoring off each delivery, he did hit a third six, fetching one from outside the off-stump of a Prince Yadav delivery and carting it over square leg.

Mitchell, at the other end, got some cheeky boundaries, including a ramp shot off Prince.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Glenn Phillips. Photograph: BCCI

It was Nitish Kumar Reddy (1/38 in four overs), who finally got the breakthrough when Allen didn't get the elevation while trying to deposit him wide off long-on. Naman Dhir sprinted 10 yards and took a smart low catch.

The in-form Glenn Phillips (17) was removed by Axar (1/36 in four overs).

He took a sharp return catch but the highly-rated Bevon Jacobs (39 no off 23 balls) joined Mitchell to add 75 runs for the fourth wicket in eight overs. Mitchell hit some lusty blows -- five maximums in all -- apart from five fours.