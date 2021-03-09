News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh ODIs with elbow injury

NZ skipper Williamson out of Bangladesh ODIs with elbow injury

March 09, 2021 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson has a small tear in his left elbow tendon and had been "experiencing irritation" in the latter half of the summer, New Zealand Cricket said. Photograph: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the one-day series against Bangladesh with an elbow problem, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Tuesday.

 

Williamson, who led the 'Black Caps' to a 3-2 T20 series win over Australia on Sunday, has a small tear in his left elbow tendon and had been "experiencing irritation" in the latter half of the summer, NZC said in a statement.

"Kane has been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn’t improved,” NZC Medical Manager Dayle Shackel said.

"He obviously has a high volume of training and playing across the three formats, which has inhibited his ability to recover.

"We believe he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right.

"Time-frames can vary but we’re hopeful that, after an initial rest, he should be able to begin rehabilitation next week."

Coach Gary Stead said it is a blow to lose Williamson for the three-game ODI series against Bangladesh, which starts on March 20, but it is the right call.

"Kane loves playing for his country -- so it hasn’t been an easy decision to step back," Stead said.

"A batsman’s front elbow is crucial to his game and with the injury not improving it was clear something needed to be done.

"We’ve got a huge year of cricket ahead with an England Test tour and ICC World Test Championship final first up in May and June, and we want to make sure we have Kane fit and firing for that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Hardik's awwdorable moment on a rest day
Hardik's awwdorable moment on a rest day
'No fast bowler ever frightened Gavaskar'
'No fast bowler ever frightened Gavaskar'
Check out IPL-14 schedule
Check out IPL-14 schedule
Why Inspector Sharma didn't wear a bulletproof jacket
Why Inspector Sharma didn't wear a bulletproof jacket
Champions League: All eyes on Ronaldo
Champions League: All eyes on Ronaldo
Investors, avoid long-term funds
Investors, avoid long-term funds
Cyberattacks on Mumbai power continue!
Cyberattacks on Mumbai power continue!

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

Report Card: 10/10 for Ashwin, Pant

Report Card: 10/10 for Ashwin, Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use