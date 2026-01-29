HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » NZ skipper Santner enjoys fruits of defensive bowling

NZ skipper Santner enjoys fruits of defensive bowling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 10:19 IST

x

Mitchell Santner explains his defensive T20I blueprint after a match-winning 3/26 against India in Visakhapatnam, detailing how pressure, match-ups and key wickets powered New Zealand’s 50-run win.

Mitch Santner 

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner took 3 for 26. Photograph: ICC/X

After tormenting India one more time, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner said his role in T20Is is to bowl defensive, build pressure and take wickets. He added that it was satisfying to see the strategy pay rich dividends in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam.

India came across a familiar foe in Santner as the New Zealand skipper bowled a brilliant spell of 4-0-26-3 to lead his side to a 50-run win at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

He extended the misery of Sanju Samson, got rid of the dangerous Hardik Pandya and then capped the fine run with the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah.

Key Points

  • 'It's all about adapting and seeing what's on the table'.
  • Harshit Rana coming in at No. 7, helped New Zealand's cause.
 

"I guess my role might be playing a little bit more defensive and trying to get wickets that way. At times you want to be smart, six singles are a good option. We've seen a lot of power hitting, a lot of big scores. So, I think the role as a spinner (in T20Is), unless there is spin, is to build pressure and get wickets that way," said Santner in the post-match press conference.

"If you're defending a big score, then let the run rate go up. And if it's a lower score, the only way we stop these guys is getting wickets. So, I think, yeah, it's all about adapting and seeing what's on the table," he added.

Santner explained his argument further, citing his dismissal of Pandya, whom he deceived on the flight to have him caught by Zak Foulkes on the edge of the circle.

"I've bowled a lot to Hardik in the Mumbai (Indians) nets and he knows me, I know him. So, I think in that situation, that (being defensive) was the only way we're going to kind of win that game because it's pretty tough to stop the Indian team when they're going," he added.

But on the night, leg-spinner Ish Sodhi went for plenty as Shivam Dube hammered him for 29 runs in an over.

Santner feels for Sodhi

Santner sympathised with his senior teammate, saying Sodhi, perhaps, was trying to be aggressive with India tottering at 82 for five in the 11th over and buy some wickets.

"I think if you bowl one in Dube's arc or Hardik's arc or Rinku's arc, they're going to take it on. You play the percentages and you want to play the match-ups. Yeah, I think as a finger spinner, it can be a challenge.

"If a batter is not picking a wrist spinner, you tell them to be a little more aggressive like Kuldeep (Yadav) or (Ravi) Bishnoi. So, Ish, with his more variations, might have been trying to be aggressive with the state of the game," Santner elaborated.

However, the New Zealand captain did not show any misery in lauding Dube for making a breezy 23-ball 65.

But he was quick to add that India's longer tail, with Harshit Rana coming in at No. 7, helped New Zealand's cause.

"I've seen him (Dube) do that a lot and he hits it very far. But we knew that if we could get him out, they didn't bat as deep as they have in other games. They had Harshit at seven. But I think Dube is very clear in what he wants to do. When the spinner comes on, he knows that that's a good match-up for him."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mindset shift powers Shivam Dube's all-round upgrade
Mindset shift powers Shivam Dube's all-round upgrade
Champions League chaos as Real, PSG tumble into playoffs
Champions League chaos as Real, PSG tumble into playoffs
What Next For Sanju Samson?
What Next For Sanju Samson?
Not Just A Spin Basher! Dube's Six-Hitting Carnage
Not Just A Spin Basher! Dube's Six-Hitting Carnage
Arshdeep, Hardik key for India in T20 World Cup: Rohit
Arshdeep, Hardik key for India in T20 World Cup: Rohit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule Break Down In Baramati0:33

Ajit Pawar's Wife Sunetra Pawar, Cousin Supriya Sule...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO