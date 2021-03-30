News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ seal T20 series with win over Bangladesh

Source: PTI
March 30, 2021 17:57 IST
Kiwis claim 7th series win of the home summer.

New Zealand players celebrate a Bangladesh wicket in their 28-run win in a rain-affected 2nd T20I on Tuesday

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrate a Bangladesh wicket in their 28-run win in a rain-affected 2nd T20I on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC

New Zealand wrapped up a seventh series win of their home summer with a 28-run victory over Bangladesh under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the second Twenty20 in Napier on Tuesday.

A downpour at McLean Park brought a premature end to New Zealand's innings on 173 for five and Bangladesh were placed in the unusual position of starting their chase without knowing what tally they needed to win.

 

They were finally apprised of their victory target -- 170 runs in 16 overs -- in the second over of the innings but fell well short of the tally they needed to keep the three-match series alive with 142-7.

Soumya Sarkar scored a bright 51 off 27 balls and opener Mohammad Naim chipped in with 38 but once their 81-run partnership was broken, the writing was on the wall.

Paceman Adam Milne (2-34) bowled Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain in the space of three deliveries to drive home the advantage and help ensure the Black Caps would win all of their series in all formats over the home summer.

"It's nice to have another series in the bag," said New Zealand captain Tim Southee, who took 2-21.

"It's been a very, very good summer, and been great to be part of. We're very privileged here in New Zealand to have teams come in here and help make a great summer."

Earlier, Glenn Phillips hit 58 not out from 31 balls to breathe life into New Zealand's innings after the visiting bowlers had taken wickets with enough regularity to peg back the hosts early on.

His unbeaten 62-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell (34 not out) looked like it would take New Zealand past the 200-run mark but the rain intensified to send them off the pitch after 17.5 overs.

The final match in the series takes place at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday.

 

Source: PTI
