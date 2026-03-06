NZ pray for rare Bumrah off-day in T20 World Cup final clash

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips is hoping that Jasprit Bumrah, despite his reputation as a world-class bowler, will have a rare off-day in the T20 World Cup final, giving his team an advantage.

Photograph: BCCI/X

Bumrah has been India's stand-out star with excellent performances against Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies and against England. His bowling at death was beyond exceptional.

However Phillips, who did enjoy some degree of success against the Indian stalwart, during the bilateral series prior to the T20 World Cup, believes that to err is human and Bumrah will not be an exception.

"Bumrah is a fantastic bowler. He's got so many variations. He hits the blockhole at the death incredibly well. You know, and he's human as well. He is allowed to have a bad day, as are the rest of us. So hopefully we have a good day against him," Phillips said, full of praise for the Indian maestro but also had a note of warning for the hosts.

Analysing England's Strategy Against Bumrah

He felt that England's plan was to see out Bumrah while attacking others.

"The way England played him yesterday, in terms of trying to take on the last two overs, and give themselves as much of a chance as possible. That was the tactic that they'd employed."

New Zealand's Approach to Facing Bumrah

Phillips stressed that New Zealand have to cash in on every opportunity that Bumrah misses as they can't just afford to play his four overs out.

"It's not necessarily going to be that, per se. As I said, a bowler is allowed to miss, and if he happens to miss, we do have to put it away. That also means that if he does bowl well, we do have to, I guess, accommodate for other things and adapt."