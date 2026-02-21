NZ-Pak Share Points As Rain Washes Out Super 8 Opener

New Zealand and Pakistan share a point after rain forces abandonment of their T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 clash in Colombo.

IMAGE: The umpires have a discussion as the rain pours at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match in Colombo on Saturday.

Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Washout tightens qualification scenario with just two Super 8 matches remaining.

But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled.

Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.

New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also found a place in the XI.

NZ next face SL, Pakistan take on England

But all those calculations and combinations will have to wait for another day, as Pakistan will now face England in Colombo on February 24.

New Zealand will face home side Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 25.

The washout has also placed both the Kiwis and Pakistan in a relatively tighter place ahead of their remaining two Super Eights matches.

A similar result in any of the following matches, a possibility considering Sri Lanka's weather pattern, or a defeat can put their semifinal ambitions in serious jeopardy.

If all the Super 8s games in Sri Lanka get washed out, the teams qualify on the basis of points, then run rate, then head to head results, then ICC ranking. So if all three got rained out, England/New Zealand will go through to the semis.