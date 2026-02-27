NZ Pacer Henry to Return Home for Birth of Second Child

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will leave the T20 World Cup after the Super Eights clash against England to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, with a possible return if the team reaches the semifinals.

IMAGE: Matt Henry has been granted parental leave for the birth of his second child. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will leave for home Friday night following the team's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against England to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Lockie Ferguson had earlier returned home during the group stage for the birth of his first child.

Depending on the team's semi-final qualification, Henry might return to the tournament, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said.

Head coach Rob Walter was supportive of Henry's departure.

"Firstly, we're all very excited for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child," said Walter in a statement.

"It's a very significant moment for their family and we're wishing them all the best."

New Zealand will straightaway qualify for the semifinals if they beat England on Friday. If they lose, their semifinal qualification will depend on the Super Eights match between co-hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday.

"There's a lot of water to go under the bridge but we're hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we'll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition."

Henry is the second New Zealand player to have been granted parental leave. Earlier, during the group phase of the tournament, pacer Lockie Ferguson returned home for the birth of his first child, and missed their final T20 World Cup 2026 group stage game against Canada on February 16.