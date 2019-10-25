News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NZ captain Williamson to miss England T20 series

NZ captain Williamson to miss England T20 series

October 25, 2019 11:54 IST

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss next month's home Twenty20 series against England due to a hip injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the five matches against England starting in Christchurch on November 1.

 

 “We’ve been monitoring the injury for a while now and it’s the same issue that ruled him out of the final test against Bangladesh back in March," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told the NZC website https://www.nzc.nz/news-items/williamson-to-miss-t20s-with-hip-injury-southee-to-lead#

“It’s disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it’s the right decision with a busy season ahead."

Fast bowler Blair Tickner was named in the New Zealand squad after making his debut against India this year.

New Zealand host England in a two-test series starting at Tauranga on November 20.

T20 squad: Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult (games four and five), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games one, two and three), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner

