Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara backtracks, apologises to SLC over IPL NOC dispute

Sri Lankan cricketer Nuwan Thushara has apologised to Sri Lanka Cricket and is considering withdrawing his court case after a dispute over a No Objection Certificate for his participation in the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Nuwan Thushara, who featured in 30 T20 internationals, was slated to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points Nuwan Thushara apologises to Sri Lanka Cricket after taking them to court over denial of an IPL No Objection Certificate.

Thushara claims he did not intend to cause inconvenience and was seeking fairness.

SLC had planned to file objections to Thushara's court application for IPL participation.

The court has set the next hearing for April 23 regarding Thushara's NOC request.

In a stunning climb-down, Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara, who had taken his cricket board to court for denying him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for IPL participation, has now extended an apology to the governing body and is considering withdrawing his case.

Sri Lanka Cricket sources said that Thushara had apologised in an e-mail to SLC, saying it was not his intention to "cause inconvenience to the governing body".

He was "seeking fairness and justice", as he felt he had been treated unfairly.

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Legal and board reactions

The backdown came as the SLC yesterday told the District Court here that objections will be filed on Thushara's application for court intervention to enable his participation in the 2026 IPL.

The 31-year-old had filed a case seeking an order directing Sri Lanka Cricket to issue a No Objection Certificate. the SLC had declined his request, citing failed fitness tests.

The court allowed the SLC plea and the next hearing was set for April 23.

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Thushara's career record

Thushara has 30 T20 international appearances to his credit since 2022. He was to appear for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season having previously played in 2024 and 2025.

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