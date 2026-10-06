Numbers that define an era: Harmanpreet Kaur's historic India captaincy legacy

Harmanpreet Kaur ended her India captaincy after a historic nine-year tenure, highlighted by the 2025 Women’s World Cup triumph, two Asian Games gold medals and record 155 T20I appearances.

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership tenure coincided with the rise of Indian women's cricket. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points Harmanpreet Kaur has stepped down as India’s captain with immediate effect after a landmark leadership career across all three formats.

Kaur’s biggest achievement came last year when she led India to their maiden Women’s Cricket World Cup title on home soil.

She captained India in a record 155 T20Is, besides leading the team in five Tests and 51 ODIs.

Kaur leaves the captaincy after guiding India to two Asian Games gold medals and several deep runs in global tournaments.

Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday stepped down as captain of the Indian women’s cricket team with immediate effect, bringing an end to one of the most significant leadership eras in the country’s cricket history.

The 37-year-old first led India in T20Is in 2016 and became the full-time ODI and Test captain in 2022 after Mithali Raj’s retirement. She leaves the role with a record that places her among India’s most successful captains.

World Cup Glory Defines Harmanpreet's Leadership Legacy

Kaur’s defining achievement came in November last year when she guided India to their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title on home soil. The triumph made her only the third Indian captain after Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to win a 50-over World Cup.

She later joined an even more exclusive group of Indian World Cup-winning captains alongside Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026 respectively.

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Record-Breaking T20I Captaincy

Her impact was particularly strong in T20Is. Kaur led India to the semi-finals of the 2018 and 2023 Women’s T20 World Cups and the final in 2020, where India finished runners-up.

She also established a unique international record by captaining India in 155 T20Is, becoming the first captain, male or female, to lead a team in more than 150 matches in the format.

Kaur’s final assignment as captain ended with another major achievement as India won their second successive Asian Games gold medal, following their triumph in 2023.

A Decade of Landmark Milestones

She led India in five Tests and 51 ODIs besides her record 155 T20Is. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, she captained India to silver and scored a fighting 65 in the final against Australia.

Across formats, Kaur’s leadership coincided with a period of growing ambition and visibility for Indian women’s cricket. She oversaw deep World Cup runs, landmark tournament victories and the team’s biggest breakthrough in the 50-over game.

From taking charge of the T20 side in 2016 to lifting the World Cup trophy at home nearly a decade later, Kaur leaves the captaincy with a legacy built on perseverance, longevity and historic success.