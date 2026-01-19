HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Nothing to lose': Ashwin's blunt message to Jadeja

'Nothing to lose': Ashwin's blunt message to Jadeja

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 19, 2026 20:44 IST

‘It is a very challenging time for Jadeja. We all know that Axar Patel is right back on his heels’

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's struggles after the Champions Trophy 2025 continued as he registered yet another poor outing with both bat and ball during the final ODI against New Zealand at Indore. Photograph:  BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin urged his long-time partner in spin, Ravindra Jadeja to experiment instead of just sticking to his strengths, acknowledging that these are challenging times for the legendary spin bowling all-rounder in ODIs, with Axar Patel ready to take his spot in case of a major slip.

Jadeja's struggles after the Champions Trophy 2025 continued as he registered yet another poor outing with both bat and ball during the final ODI against New Zealand at Indore, conceding 41 runs in six overs while bowling without a wicket, and scoring a sluggish 12-ball 16.

 

Since the ICC Champions Trophy title win last year, Jadeja has endured a rough patch with just one wicket in six ODIs at an average of 298 and an economy rate of 6.2. With the bat, he has made 99 runs in five innings at an average of 24.75 with a best score of 32, but his strike rate has dipped to 88.39, which is not a great number for someone assigned a role of finishing things well for his team with a bat in hand.

Speaking during 'Ash ki Baat', Ashwin said, "See, it is a very challenging time for Jadeja. We all know that Axar Patel is right back on his heels. The fact is that Jadeja has done well in ODIs; he is also playing the Test format." But it is not easy for Jadeja because it is more about his batting. There are talks emerging about his low strike rate against spinners. This is way too early to talk on anybody's cricket or future," he added.

Ashwin said that Jadeja will be playing in the IPL, and the performances there could lead to a decision, but it is too early to judge Jadeja's performances.

"We have the T20 World Cup and the IPL after this. Remember that Jadeja will play the IPL. The performances there will lead to a decision. It is too early to make a decision on anybody," he said.

He also pointed out that Jadeja's strengths are so strong that they turn into his weaknesses as he refuses to "flirt with new things". He urged him to "experiment" more, noting that he has "nothing to lose" as a legend in the sport.

"Jadeja's strength sometimes turns into his weakness. I sometimes get jealous. The kind of ability he has skills in batting, bowling and fielding. But he does not do one thing? He never goes out of his strengths. He has never really flirted with new things," said Ashwin.

"He is a bona fide legend. He has nothing to lose, so I would like to see him experiment. I have seen him bowling carrom ball in the net practice, but he has never done so in a match. Would love to see him get a bit funky," he added.

