'Nothing like these colours': Kishan has a record in sight

Ishan Kishan's sensational unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka propelled India into the Asian Games men's cricket final, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Pakistan and highlighting his remarkable T20I form.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan during his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 80 off 46 balls was crucial in India's 124-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Asian Games men's cricket semi-final.

India secured their spot in the Asian Games cricket final, where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan.

Kishan's knock helped India recover from 87/4 and post a competitive total on a challenging pitch.

He surpassed Virat Kohli's record for eight fifty-plus scores in T20Is in a calendar year.

Kishan is now just 80 runs short of Suryakumar Yadav's Indian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year.

A crucial unbeaten 80 off 46 balls helped India overcome a mid-innings wobble against Sri Lanka and book their place in the Asian Games men's cricket final.

Ishan Kishan was at the heart of the turnaround, and after India's emphatic 124-run win, he summed up the joy of representing the country in a simple social media post, ‘Nothing like these colours’.

Kishan's Match-Winning Performance

Kishan played a crucial role in India's 124-run victory, rescuing them from 87/4 with a sensational unbeaten 80 off 46 balls. His knock, which included four boundaries and five sixes, came at a strike rate of 173.91 and helped India post a competitive total on a challenging surface. The bowlers then produced an impressive performance to seal a comfortable win and set up a title clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Ishan Kishan's T20I Records And Milestones

Kishan is also enjoying a remarkable year in T20Is. His 80 not out took him to eight fifty-plus scores in 2026, moving him past Virat Kohli's tally of seven from 2016. Suryakumar Yadav holds the Indian record with nine fifty-plus scores in 2022, including two centuries.

Across 28 T20Is this year, Kishan has scored 985 runs at an average of 37.88 and a strike rate of 171.3, with one century and seven fifties.

He is now just 80 runs short of Suryakumar's Indian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year. Suryakumar scored 1,164 runs in 31 T20Is in 2022 at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of over 187, with two centuries and nine fifties.

The overall record for most T20I runs in a calendar year belongs to Austria's Karanbir Singh, who scored 1,488 runs in 32 matches and innings in 2025.