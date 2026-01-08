'Not one tournament, we want to dominate all year'

We want to be the best in world, WPL is going to help: Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana's RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Photograph: RCB/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana on Thursday said the Indian women's cricket team is aiming to be the best across formats and the WPL is going to have a major role in this mission after being a key contributor to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph.

Mandhana's RCB will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, in the Women's Premier League (WPL) opener at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday. This is the same venue where the national team created history by winning its first global title last November.

"Winning the T20 World Cup would be great," Mandhana said in a pre-match press joint press conference with Harmanpreet when asked what kind of change in Indian cricket they would want to see hereon.

"We all know that we won the (ODI) World Cup, yes, but there are a lot of things in the team that we need to work on. We really want to say that we are the best team in the world. We still have a lot of things to improve on and I am sure WPL is going to bridge that gap for us," she added.

Mandhana said the Indian team wants to dominate across formats and WPL is helping them in doing so.

"Whenever we play for India, we always discuss how we want to be the best team in the world. Not for one or two tournaments, but for the whole year. Every WPL is just getting us closer to that," she said.

Harmanpreet said she's happy that the Indian team has started to set bigger goals now.

"We are not satisfied with just one World Cup. We have so much cricket coming up (and) every time we go to the field, we want to go with the best mindset — that winning mindset," Harmanpreet said.

"It is good to see that not only us, but other (new) players are also speaking about how we want to be champions all the time."

"That shows that WPL has made a lot of impact on us. Players are not in their comfort zone now. They are working really hard (and) now that gap is not there, which we used to feel when they were coming for international cricket."

With the Women's T20 World Cup slated for June-July in England, Mandhana said having a successful WPL season can also lead to selection in the Indian squad.

"If there is an exciting talent and someone has an extraordinary season, I am sure there will be a place in the T20 World Cup as well," she said.

"She (Harmanpreet) will second that. But again, it depends on where she will fit (those players). The doors are never closed and if you actually have a good WPL, especially in the T20 format, you always have a chance especially (with) the T20 World Cup coming up," Mandhana added.

Mandhana said RCB were aware before the auction that Australian legend Ellyse Perry will not be available for this WPL.

"We knew that she's not going to be available pre-auction. We had a call with her that she wanted some break for herself so the auction strategy also was around that," Mandhana said.

"Knowing it before the auction is a little better. Last season, we got to know about a lot of our injuries post-auction which is very hard."

"No one can fill in her shoes for sure. She's a legend of the game. But we have a very young team. I see a lot of buzz around the group. They're all really gelling up together," she added.

Back at the DY Patil Stadium where they created history on November 2, Mandhana said that bunch of Indian players will always remember the spot where Harmanpreet took the winning catch of the final.

"We exactly remember where the last catch was taken and what happened after that and where all the moments happened," she said.

"...even after 20 years when we come back to this ground, we are still going to remember exact things, what happened."

"It is always going to be there in our memory for all 16 of us. Maybe tomorrow (Friday), if she (Harmanpreet) is trying to get covers there I will just say to our girls, 'don't hit there'," Mandhana quipped.