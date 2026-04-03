'Not okay': Yuvraj slams dad over Dhoni, Kapil comments

Yuvraj Singh publicly apologises for his father's harsh criticism of cricket legends MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev, clarifying that these comments do not represent his personal feelings or beliefs.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh expresses respect for Dhoni and Kapil Dev's contributions to Indian cricket. Photograph: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Key Points Yuvraj Singh apologises for his father Yograj Singh's controversial remarks against MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev.

Yuvraj clarifies that his father's opinions do not reflect his own views or feelings towards Dhoni and Kapil Dev.

Yograj Singh had blamed MS Dhoni for Yuvraj Singh's ouster from the national team and criticised Kapil Dev over selection issues.

Distancing himself from Yograj Singh's angry outbursts against Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kapil Dev, World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said that the controversial remarks of his father were "not okay" and he "sincerely apologises" for them.

In a podcast interview with 'Sports Tak', Yuvraj addressed the contentious issue of his father blaming Dhoni for his ouster from the national team besides claiming to have abused Kapil on selection issues in the past.

"I would like to apologise to Kapil and M S Dhoni about the comments because Kapil paaji has been a great player for India. What kind of relationship they (Yograj and Kapil) had, I don't know, I wasn't even born," Yuvraj said.

"And I have played with MS Dhoni and had expectations about my relationship with him. But what dad said about him, I have told him that it's not okay."

"I told him 'it's not okay because things reflect on me. I have played with him, I would appreciate you not saying these things about him'," the big-hitting all-rounder, who was the hero of India's 2011 World Cup triumph, said.

Yuvraj said both Kapil and Dhoni are well aware that the comments of his father are in no way a reflection of his own thoughts.

"Whatever the reasons, you know what they are. But I would sincerely like to apologise to both of them for the words but they also know that the words are not mine. As cricketers, I have huge respect for them for what they have done for the country," he said.

Background of Yograj Singh's Criticism

Kapil was captain North Zone, and Haryana when Yograj said he dropped him "for no reason" which led to him abusing Kapil at his home before quitting cricket altogether.

In case of Dhoni, Yograj has maintained that the iconic skipper was the reason for Yuvraj's ouster from the team. After the World Cup triumph in 2011, Yuvraj battled cancer to come back to cricket before retiring in 2019 when he was not picked for the World Cup that year.

Yograj said Dhoni was responsible for "ruining" Yuvraj's career and that he would never forgive the Ranchi man for this.