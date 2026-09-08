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'Not looking to sell the game to India': Cricket Australia allows private investment in Big Bash League

September 08, 2026 10:56 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Cricket Australia is set to revolutionise the Big Bash League T20 League by introducing private investment from the 2027-28 season, commencing with the sale of the Melbourne Renegades T20 franchise.

Perth Scorchers

IMAGE: Perth Scorchers players celebrate with the Big Bash League trophy after beating Sydney Sixers in the final in January. Photograph: Perth Scorchers/Instagram

Key Points

  • Cricket Australia will introduce private investment into the Big Bash League (BBL) from the 2027-28 season, starting with the sale of the Melbourne Renegades.
  • The move aims to strengthen the long-term future of Australian cricket, boost finances, and enhance competitiveness in the T20 market.
  • An earlier privatisation proposal was rejected by New South Wales and Queensland cricket boards, but the current plan allows states to assess their own club's pathway.
 

Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday that private investment would be introduced into the Big Bash League (BBL) from the 2027-28 season, starting with the sale of the Melbourne Renegades T20 franchise.

An earlier CA privatisation proposal, which would have allowed the sale of 49% of BBL franchises and 100% of a team from those states which have two, was scuppered in April by the cricket boards of New South Wales and Queensland.

New Ownership for Melbourne Renegades

"CA will invite bids from private owners for the Renegades with a view to them playing the 2027-28 season under new ownership," the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pending the result of that process, CA will consider taking other clubs to market under a self-determination model that gives each state member the ability to assess the optimal pathway for its own club and community."

The Renegades, BBL champions in the 2018-19 season, are owned by Cricket Victoria, which backed CA's original plan.

Financial Strategy and Market Competitiveness

CA had hoped to raise up to A$600 million ($432.48 million) from its initial privatisation plan to safeguard the future of the sport, boost its finances and improve its competitiveness in the booming T20 market.

Despite a revenue boost from hosting a lucrative five-Test series against cricket's financial powerhouse India, CA reported a net deficit of A$11.3 million for the 2024-25 financial year.

"By opening the door to private investment in the Big Bash Leagues, Cricket Australia is taking a deliberate step to strengthen and secure the long-term future of the game," CA Chairman Mike Baird said in Tuesday's statement.

"Importantly, CA and its members will maintain control over the most significant aspects of Australian Cricket operations ..."

Addressing Concerns Over Foreign Investment

Influential figures in Australian cricket have voiced opposition to opening the league to private money, saying it could mean a damaging loss of local control.

Some of the concerns stemmed from the growing global footprint of IPL franchise owners, who now control or hold stakes in T20 teams in England, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the West Indies.

CA Chief Executive Todd Greenberg said in May that he thought those fears are overblown.

"India are such a huge part of cricket, but we are not looking to sell the game to India. That's it, full stop," he told SEN radio.

"We are looking to add value to our clubs and bring good partners in, and the decision on who those partners are is at the behest of the states."

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced in July that December's BBL season opener between the Renegades and Perth Scorchers would take place in the Indian city of Chennai.

($1 = 1.3873 Australian dollars)

Source: REUTERS
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