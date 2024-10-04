'Not intensity but rhythm and flow': India fielding coach Dilip

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a superb catch during the recent test series against Bangladesh . Photograph: BCCI IMAGE:

It took the Indian team many intense sessions on the ground and off it to transform into a world class fielding unit. But, at the MPCA stadium here on Friday, its much-admired fielding coach T Dilip's focus was not on intensity but on "rhythm and flow".

The Indian team is preparing for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning here on Sunday.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, Dilip can be heard saying, "Get your feet where you are throwing. As simple as that. I'm not looking at intensity but rhythm and flow is something we have to achieve today. And once we break into that, we'll move and take 15 catches."

The BCCI tweeted, "Gearing up in Gwalior with radiant rhythm and full flow. Team India hone their fielding skills ahead of the INDvsBAN T20I series opener."

The Indian players honed their throwing skills and outfield catching under the watchful eyes of Dilip, head coach Gautam Gambhir and his deputy Ryan ten Doeschate.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and other youngsters seemed engrossed in the session and pulled off some brilliant catches.

After the opener in Gwalior, the action will shift to Delhi and Hyderabad for the remaining two matches.

Bangladesh are coming into the series after suffering a 0-2 whitewash in the preceding Test rubber and will be keen to put up a better showing in the white-ball matches.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, the likes of Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Abhishek Sharma will look to make use of the opportunity and cement their places in the squad.

Nitish Reddy, who earned his maiden India call-up for the Zimbabwe tour earlier this year but missed the series due to an injury, has also been included in the 15-member squad.

It will be Suryakumar's second assignment as full-time skipper after he led India to a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka in July.