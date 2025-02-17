HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Not fascinated by records: DK cool on surpassing Dhoni

Not fascinated by records: DK cool on surpassing Dhoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 17, 2025 17:55 IST

x

‘It is great to know that I overtook Dhoni, but it won’t be a matter of time before he overtakes me back’

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik amassed 7537 runs in all T20s, surpassing MS Dhoni's 7432. Photograph: Kind Courtesy SA20/X

Dinesh Karthik downplayed surpassing MS Dhoni's T20 runs record for an Indian wicketkeeper, emphasising that playing for India, not personal records, has always been his priority.

"I played a lot of my cricket wanting to play for India," Karthik, a SA20 ambassador, said in a select media interaction on Sunday.

 

“And when I retired from IPL and playing in India six months ago, I think that was the most important thing — to play for the country and do well. I’ve never been someone who’s very fascinated by records, probably because I don’t have great records, I don’t know, but you know, it is great to know that I overtook Dhoni, but it won’t be a matter of time before he overtakes me back. And it really wouldn’t trouble me much. I’m happy for him to keep that record as the highest whatever, run-scorer as a wicketkeeper. I don’t know what it is, but it is — I didn’t even know this till you (the reporter who asked him) told me, honestly, it’s okay. It’s nice to know, but it’s not something that I crave or really want," he added.

Karthik amassed 7537 runs in all T20s, surpassing Dhoni's 7432. Dhoni, who retired from Indian cricket including the IPL last year, will continue playing in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 2025 season.

Karthik, the first Indian cricketer to play in the SA20, scored 130 runs in 11 matches for the Paarl Royals at a strike rate of 121.49.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India, South Africa In Champions Final'
'India, South Africa In Champions Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
'India Will Easily Reach The Semi-Final'
No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!
No Indian Flag At Karachi Stadium!
IPL 2025: Check Out The Full Schedule
IPL 2025: Check Out The Full Schedule
Champions Trophy test: Can Kohli, Rohit deliver?
Champions Trophy test: Can Kohli, Rohit deliver?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Thai Baby Eggplant Rice: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Sports Stars at Maha Kumbh Mela

webstory image 3

India's 10 Cities With The Worst Traffic

VIDEOS

Gurez Valley in Bandipora district receives fresh snowfall0:46

Gurez Valley in Bandipora district receives fresh snowfall

Rekha looks stunning at 701:35

Rekha looks stunning at 70

Drone captures surreal view of Maha Kumbh1:16

Drone captures surreal view of Maha Kumbh

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD