'Not backing out': Sri Lanka battles to save Champions Trophy

Sri Lanka's interim cricket board is actively implementing foundational reforms to address ICC concerns regarding government interference, aiming to secure the hosting of the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy in 2027.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points Sri Lanka's interim cricket board is undertaking fundamental reforms to retain hosting rights for the 2027 Women's Champions Trophy.

The ICC is considering relocating the tournament due to concerns over government interference in Sri Lanka Cricket's administration.

Interim Committee officials are hopeful their reform efforts will persuade the ICC to keep the event in Sri Lanka.

Former captain Kumar Sangakkara emphasised the need for close cooperation with the ICC and formulating a new constitution.

The interim committee was appointed following allegations of mismanagement and corruption within the previous SLC administration.

Sri Lanka's interim cricket Board says it would correct itself "from the very foundation" to ensure that the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy next year remains in the country amid speculation that the ICC might relocate the event due to government interference in the sport's administration in Colombo.

Interim Committee chair Eran Wickremaratna, appointed by the country's sports minister, said his committee is committed to reform the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). "We are very committed to really correcting from the very foundation. We are not backing out," said Wickremaratna, without elaborating.

ICC Concerns Over Governance

The six-team T20 tournament, scheduled to be held in February 2027, is likely to be moved out of Sri Lanka due to government interference in the administration of SLC. Interim Committee official Prakash Schaffter said two and a half months back, the ICC had indicated that it was looking for an alternative venue other than Sri Lanka.

"Although they have not categorically told us their decision due to governance issues with SLC, we are hoping we will be able to demonstrate to them the steps we have taken so that they may even be persuaded to play it here," Schaffter told reporters on Monday.

Commitment to Fundamental Reforms

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, a member of the interim committee, said there is a need to work in close cooperation with the ICC. "We are passing the phase of formulating a new constitution and then have an elected body," Sangakkara said.

The current interim committee was appointed in April after the incumbent SLC administration was asked to resign for alleged mismanagement and corruption. The sports minister then appointed the current 'Transformation Committee' with the aim of revamping the SLC constitution and its governance structure. However, the ICC is not in favour of political intervention in the administration of member countries.