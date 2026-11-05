Virat Kohli Reveals Shocking Best ODI Knock -- It's Not a Century!

Virat Kohli has made a surprising revelation, choosing his crucial 43-run innings against England in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy final as his most cherished ODI knock, prioritising it over many of his record-breaking centuries.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli rates his 43 against England in the rain-hit ICC Champions Trophy final as one of the best knocks in ODIs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virat Kohli surprisingly chose his 43-run knock against England in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy final as his best ODI innings.

He rated this modest score above several of his iconic centuries, including 133 not out against Sri Lanka, 85 not out against Australia, and 122 against England.

The 43-run innings was crucial, coming when India was 66/5 in a rain-curtailed 20-over match, where he partnered with Ravindra Jadeja.

Kohli is one of the most decorated cricketers, with multiple World Cup and Champions Trophy titles, and holds records as India's most successful Test captain and the world's second-highest ODI run-scorer.

Virat Kohli had a surprise pick for his top ODI knock, choosing his 43 against England in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy over several of his iconic centuries in the format.

Batting great Kohli, turned 38 on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

In a conversation with Star Sports, when asked to pick his best knock in ODIs, the batting great started with his modest knock of 35 in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Why the 43-Run Knock Stood Out

He rates it above his blistering 86-ball 133 against Sri Lanka at Hobart in 2012, helping India chase down 321 in 40 overs and also above the match-winning 85 against Australia in a low-scoring opener in the 2023 World Cup, during which India found themselves three wickets down for just two runs while chasing 199 runs.

He picked his 35 in the 2011 World Cup final over another chase master-class -- a knock of 122 against England in 2017, which came during a chase of 351, with his team at 63/4 at one point.

The batting great also did not pick his iconic 160-run knock against South Africa in 2018 at Cape Town, in which he scored 100 runs by just running between the wickets.

Asked to make a choice between his World Cup final 2011 knock and the Champions Trophy 2013 final knock against England, Kohli finally went with the latter.

It was a knock of the highest quality as Kohli walked into bat with India in trouble on 66/5 in a rain-curtailed ODI reduced to 20 overs. He stitched together a 47-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who also made a crucial 33.

He also picked this 43-run knock over some of his other iconic centuries -- including the 183 against Pakistan in 2012 Asia Cup while chasing 330 runs, 138 against South Africa at Chennai in 2015 and his 107 against Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup -- the first-ever century in a World Cup against Pakistan by an Indian batter to finally end the segment.

Kohli's Illustrious Career

With a 50-over World Cup, a T20 World Cup, two Champions Trophy titles and two IPL titles, Kohli is one of the most illustrious cricketers of all time in terms of trophies.

He is also the most successful Test captain of India, with 40 wins in 68 matches, losing just 17.

In Tests, Kohli has represented India in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. He is the fourth-highest scorer for India in Test cricket.

One of the all-time greats in white-ball cricket, Kohli is the world's second-highest ODI run-getter, with 15,183 runs in 318 matches an average of 58.84, including a record-breaking 55 centuries and 80 fifties.

He is the third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 4,188 runs in 125 innings at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties.

Kohli is the second-highest run-getter of all-time in international cricket, having amassed 28,601 runs in 566 matches, averaging 52.86, with 86 centuries and 149 fifties, including a best score of 254 not out.