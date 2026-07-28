English Club Cricket Rocked by 'Finger-Clicking' Cheating Scandal

An investigation has been launched into a shocking cheating scandal in English club cricket, where a slip fielder from Saltburn Cricket Club second XI is accused of tricking umpires by clicking his fingers to simulate an edge, leading to controversial dismissals.

IMAGE: Footage appears to show the player at first slip clicking his fingers as the ball flies past the edge of the bat, to signify an edge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saltburn CC/X

Key Points Saltburn Cricket Club second XI is under investigation for alleged cheating in a North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League match.

Footage shows a slip fielder appearing to click his fingers as the ball passed the bat, mimicking an edge, leading to a batter being given out caught behind.

Social media clips suggest a clear gap between bat and ball in the controversial dismissal.

Further examples of similar incidents have reportedly surfaced, and live streams of some Saltburn matches have been removed.

The wicketkeeper for Saltburn has an unusually high number of catches, including eight in one innings, raising further questions.

English club cricket has been rocked by a scandal as an investigation is launched into the disgraceful act by a slip fielder accused of tricking umpires by clicking his fingers to signify an edge off the bat. In the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League Division 2, table toppers Saltburn Cricket Club second XI are facing cheating allegations.

Controversial Dismissal Goes Viral

In a club match against Norton Cricket Club last weekend, footage that has now gone viral on social media, appears to show the player at first slip clicking his fingers as the ball flies past the bat, mimicking the sound of the ball nicking the edge of the bat. The umpire gives the shocked batter out caught behind. However, several clips on social media seem to show a clear gap between bat and ball but were still given out.

Unusual Catch Statistics and Further Allegations

The wicket keeper has taken 31 catches in his last eight matches -- including eight catches in one innings -- the world Test record is seven catches jointly held by Wasim Bari, Bob Taylor, Ian Smith and Ridley Jacobs. Saltburn won that match by a thumping 159 runs, but other examples appearing to show the same issue have since surfaced. In the wake of the scandal, live streams of some of Saltburn’s matches have been removed from their website.