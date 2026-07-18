'Nobody can come close': Kapil's Sobers tribute

Former India captain Kapil Dev reflects on the profound impact and revolutionary legacy of cricket icon Sir Garfield Sobers, whose unparalleled talent and approach transformed the sport for generations.

IMAGE: Sir Garfield Sobers was not just a great player but also a true entertainer, leaving a lasting legacy on the sport. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

Key Points Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away at 89, was a revolutionary cricketer who inspired generations.

Kapil Dev lauded Sobers as one of the finest cricketers ever, whose talent and approach influenced players like himself.

Sobers' impact extended to changing traditional cricketing coaching methods, moving beyond conventional techniques.

Kapil Dev emphasised Sobers' unique ability as an all-rounder, excelling in batting, bowling, and fielding.

Legendary Sir Garfield Sobers was a trend-setting revolutionary who altered cricketers' mindset and approach to the sport, reckoned former India skipper Kapil Dev.

Sobers, 89, died at his home in Barbados on Friday. During an illustrious career, the West Indian had amassed 8032 runs in 93 Tests at an average of 57.78 with 26 hundreds along with 235 wickets.

"I think anybody who knows about cricket should know about Gary Sobers. One of the finest cricketers ever born on this earth," Kapil Dev told PTI in an interview at the KDSG (Kapil Dev Sanjay Gupta) Hospital here on Saturday.

"The way he played cricket inspired people like us. Yeah, it's a sad day. He's no more, but he's given us so much-so much cricket and his talent and ability which we follow throughout our lives," Kapil added.

Sobers' Enduring Influence On Cricket

The 1983 World Cup winning skipper said Sobers' sheer talent and love for the game made him such a great player. "I think it's the talent, the way he used to enjoy himself and the way he used to play. I think during that era, no doubt the West Indies team was one of the best, but he set records and shifted people's mindset of how to play and enjoy," he said.

Revolutionising Coaching Methods

Kapil then explained the impact of Sobers in traditional cricketing coaching methods. "The biggest thing I remember is that he changed the method of MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) cricket coaching, what we used to call playing in 'V'.

"And I think the first thing I came to know is not playing V, how you can get runs. I think that was the biggest statement stuck in my mind when I was growing up," he recalled.

An Unmatched All-Rounder And Entertainer

The 67-year-old said Sobers was in a league of his own as an all-rounder. "I don't think anybody can come close to him, the way he played batting, bowling, fast bowling, spin bowling, fielding. "Everything - he had the ability and the knack for entertaining. At the end of the day, many cricketers will emerge, but very few will be true entertainers," he noted.

Kapil, himself a premier all-rounder in his playing days, said there was so much to learn from the Bajan. "I think he was a brilliant cricketer, we lost him, but one can learn from the way he played cricket. Hats off to him, as he just enjoyed his life.

"In the evening, he used to sit and talk and we were just good listeners. He talked, but he used to talk more about other things in life rather than cricket," he remembered."