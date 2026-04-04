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Noah Thain Enters Record Books As First Injury Substitute In English County Cricket

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April 04, 2026 00:44 IST

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Essex all-rounder Noah Thain made history as the first injury substitute in county cricket, marking a significant rule change trial by the ECB to allow like-for-like replacements in cases of injury or other significant events.

Noah Thain

IMAGE: Essex's Noah Thain replaced captain Tom Westley, who broke a finger while batting against Hampshire. Photograph: Essex Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Essex's Noah Thain is the first injury substitute in English county cricket, replacing captain Tom Westley.
  • The ECB is trialling like-for-like replacements for injuries, illness, or significant life events.
  • The new ECB rule allows substitutes to fully participate, unlike previous rules limited to fielding.
  • Similar injury substitute rules have been tested in Australia, India, and South Africa.

Essex all-rounder Noah Thain became the first ever injury substitute in county cricket in England on Friday when he replaced captain Tom Westley, who broke a finger while batting against Hampshire in Southampton.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) debuted a season-long trial earlier this week, allowing fully participating, like-for-like replacements in the case of injuries, illness or significant life events like the birth of a child or the serious illness of a family member.

 

Injured players could be replaced by a substitute fielder under existing rules, but the ECB allowed them to participate fully after the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked member boards to experiment with injury substitutes in domestic cricket.

Similar rules have been tried out in the domestic first-class competitions of Australia, India and South Africa.

Rules For Injury Substitutes

The substitutions must be approved by the match referee and once replaced, a player cannot return to the game.

As a like-for-like replacement for Westley, who is primarily a batter, Thain will be allowed to bat but cannot bowl in this match.

Source: REUTERS
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