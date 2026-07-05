No unfair treatment, Sooryavanshi deserved his chance, says Rajiv Shukla

BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earned his India debut on merit, dismissed claims of unfair treatment, and backed the team management's decision to hand the 15-year-old his opportunity.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India's 122nd men's T20 international and the country's youngest debutant at the highest level. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla congratulated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on his debut, saying the 15-year-old earned his opportunity on merit.

Shukla said he always believed Sooryavanshi would get his chance at the right time and praised the team management's decision.

Rejecting claims that Sooryavanshi had been unfairly overlooked, Shukla expressed confidence that the teenager would establish himself in international cricket.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla on Sunday congratulated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on becoming India's youngest international cricketer, saying the teenager earned his opportunity on merit.

Shukla dismissed social media criticism that Sooryavanshi had been unfairly overlooked and said the BCCI gives chances to players who deserve them.

'Right time' for Sooryavanshi's Debut

He added that he always believed the youngster would get his opportunity at the right time.

"Sooryavanshi deserved this opportunity. The BCCI does not treat anyone unfairly. There was criticism on social media that he was not being picked, but I had said he would get his chance at the right time. I'm confident he will do well and establish himself in the future. The team management deserves credit for this decision," Shukla said.

Sooryavanshi created history after making his debut in the second T20I against England in Manchester on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

At 15 years and 99 days, he became India's youngest international cricketer across formats and the youngest player from a Test-playing nation to debut in T20I cricket.

• At 15, Sooryavanshi Shatters Sachin's 37-Year-Old Record

England Take Early Series Lead

The left-handed batter made an impressive start, scoring 14 off 10 balls with two sixes before being stumped by Will Jacks. In the process, he surpassed the previous records held by Sachin Tendulkar and Piyush Chawla as India's youngest international debutant.

England beat India by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out.

The third T20I will be played at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, July, 7, 2026.