No threat to IPL due to coronavirus: Governing Council

No threat to IPL due to coronavirus: Governing Council

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 03, 2020 20:49 IST

Coronavirus

IMAGE: (Picture for representational purpose only) A fan in the stands wear a mask in light of coronavirus. Photograph: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Indian Premier League Governing Council chairman Brajesh Patel, on Tuesday, ruled out any threat to the upcoming cash-rich T20 league due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as of now but said the authorities are keeping a tab on the situation.

 

The IPL begins with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 while the final will take place on 24 May.

Asked whether there is any threat to IPL due to coronavirus, Patel said, "There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation)."

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly too ruled out any threat to the IPL or the South Africa series, beginning with the first ODI on March 12 at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

"Nothing in India. Not even discussed it (coronovirus)," said Ganguly.

Another senior BCCI official said that the South African team was coming as per the schedule for the three-match ODI series.

The deadly disease, which has killed over 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 globally, has wrecked havoc on the international calender of various sporting events across the globe and has even put the upcoming Tokyo Olympics under doubt.

A few cases of the virus infection have also been reported in India. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
