Home  » Cricket » No T20 World Cup but Gill set for BCCI's top award

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 12:55 IST

Shubman Gill is set to be crowned BCCI Cricketer of the Year for his stellar performances in Test and ODI cricket, while Rahul Dravid will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was not picked for T20 world cup but enjoyed a stellar run in the other two formats. Photograph: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill will be named BCCI Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performance in Tests and ODIs.
  • Gill scored 983 runs in Tests and 490 runs in ODIs, showcasing his dominance in both formats.
  • Rahul Dravid will receive the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cricket.
  • The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be recognised as the Best Association in domestic cricket.

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set to be named Cricketer of the Year at the BCCI's annual awards to be held in New Delhi on March 15.

The 26-year-old, who was not picked in the T20 side that defended the World Cup crown last month, enjoyed a stellar run in the other two formats.

 

He amassed 983 runs in Tests, including a whopping 754 in the drawn away series against England in 2025, at average of over 70.

His ODI runs tally stood at 490, including 188 runs during India's title-winning Champions Trophy campaign .

Overall, Gill accumulated 1,764 runs across formats at an average of 49, dotted with seven centuries and three fifties.

Although his T20 International form was not particularly impressive, he was in tremendous form during the IPL, scoring 650 runs for Gujarat Titans at an average of 50.

Rahul Dravid to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid is set to be honored with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his monumental contribution to Indian cricket, including guiding the team to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

Mumbai Cricket Association to be Awarded

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to be named the Best Association in domestic cricket.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

