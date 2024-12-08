News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » No reason for Pakistan to go and play in India: Afridi

No reason for Pakistan to go and play in India: Afridi

Source: PTI
December 08, 2024 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shahid Afridi

IMAGE: Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi wants PCB to adopt a firm stance on cricketing ties with India. Photograph: Shahid Afridi/X

Former captain Shahid Afridi has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board to refrain from sending the national team to India for any cricket event, including ICC tournaments, unless India agrees to send its team to Pakistan.

Speaking at the Urdu conference at the Karachi Arts Council, Afridi called upon the PCB to adopt a firm stance on cricketing ties with India, asserting that Pakistan must become self-reliant to make strong decisions, particularly regarding participation in ICC events like the Champions Trophy.

"Pakistan cricket should be strong and self sufficient and take strong principled decisions. If India can't come and play in Pakistan then there is no reason for us to go and play any event in India,” he said.

The Champions Trophy is slated to take place in Pakistan between January and March next year.

India has refused to play its Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan and instead demanded the tournament be played in a 'hybrid model', which would allow it to play its matches at a neutral venue.

According to a top International Cricket Council (ICC) source, the global governing body for the sport has reached a consensus to conduct the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027.

Afridi

said that the PCB had taken the correct stand on the Champions Trophy after India again decided against sending its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, leading to a long delay in the announcement of the final schedule and venues.

"Even the ICC now has to decide whether its responsibility is to ensure every member nation gets to play cricket or it just wants to make money," he added.

Afridi, who is the father-in-law of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, believes Pakistan cricket's biggest problem is that policies change with every new PCB chairman.

 

"When Shaheen was made Pakistan T20 captain I was against it and I said that the board should have made Muhammad Rizwan the captain as he was the best choice. But once they made Shaheen captain it was also wrong for the PCB to remove him as captain after just one series. It affected him," he said.

Afridi expressed confidence in young Saim Ayub's potential to excel across all formats but lamented that many talented players like him fail to flourish due to the flawed grooming system in Pakistan cricket.

"We have a lot of talent in Pakistan but we also lose so much of this talent because we don't have a system to identify such players and groom them properly," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WTC 2025: India Drop To Third
WTC 2025: India Drop To Third
'You don't expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends'
'You don't expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends'
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
Asia Cup U-19 Final: India struggle after early wkts!
Asia Cup U-19 Final: India struggle after early wkts!
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Colgate: Valuations, margin moderation may cap upsides
Colgate: Valuations, margin moderation may cap upsides
Tripura hotels ban Bangladeshis after Hindu attacks
Tripura hotels ban Bangladeshis after Hindu attacks

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
The Stumps Show: Day 3, Adelaide Test
The Stumps Show: Day 3, Adelaide Test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances